Ludhiana: Locals flag damaged roads, garbage pile-up along streets

For residents of several localities in Ward 48, the monsoon has amplified a range of civic problems, from damaged roads and waterlogged potholes to garbage strewn along roadsides, making movement difficult and leaving neighbourhoods in an unhygienic state. Garbage lying on the roadside at Dugri, Dhandra Road, in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/ht)

The problems are particularly visible in Guru Nanak Colony Blocks A and B, Shaheed Karnal Singh Nagar, Himmat Singh Nagar, Dugri Dhandra Road and Nirmal Nagar, where residents have raised concerns over deteriorating roads, stagnant rainwater and accumulated waste.

In Shaheed Karnal Singh Nagar, several stretches of the road are damaged, leaving potholes that fill with rainwater during showers. Residents said the accumulated water also conceals potholes and uneven patches, making it difficult for commuters to assess the condition of the road while passing through the area.

“The road is already broken and whenever it rains, the potholes get filled with water. We have to move through these waterlogged stretches carefully because it becomes difficult to know where the road is damaged,” said Ayush Soni, a resident of Shaheed Karnal Singh Nagar.

The situation is similar in Himmat Singh Nagar, where damaged roads are compounded by garbage lying along the roadside. Residents said rainwater accumulating around the waste worsens sanitation conditions and results in foul smells.

“Garbage remains lying along the road and when rainwater collects around it, the foul smell becomes difficult to tolerate. This is a problem for people living in the area, especially during the monsoon,” said Kamalpreet Kaur, a resident of Himmat Singh Nagar.

Dugri Dhandra Road has also been affected by a combination of damaged stretches and garbage dumped alongside the road. The stretch connecting the area towards Guru Nanak Colony Blocks A and B is in poor condition, with roadside litter and rainwater accumulating on uneven portions after showers.

“The road connecting Dugri Dhandra Nagar towards Guru Nanak Colony is in poor condition. There is garbage along the roadside and rainwater collects on the damaged road. The entire stretch becomes difficult to use after rain,” said Lakhan Singh, a resident of Dugri.

Residents of Guru Nanak Colony Blocks A and B have also complained of damaged roads, saying rainwater settles on the uneven portions and further impedes movement. The stretches also carry traffic from surrounding areas, adding to the inconvenience caused by the poor road condition.

“The road condition has been causing problems for residents. Once it rains, water settles in the damaged portions and the garbage along the roadside makes the surroundings worse,” said Rubal Kaur, a resident of Guru Nanak Colony Block B.

In Nirmal Nagar, residents have flagged garbage dumping along roadsides as another concern. Waste lying in the open has added to the sanitation problem, while stagnant water accumulating around it during the monsoon further worsens the conditions.

Area councillor Rakhwinder Singh Gabaria attributed the damaged roads to the ongoing 24x7 water supply project, under which pipelines are being laid beneath roads.

“Due to the 24x7 water supply project, we have to lay pipelines underneath the roads, which is why the roads have been dug up. The condition of the roads is because of this work and we will try to overcome the problem as soon as possible. As for the garbage, whenever we receive complaints, we try to get the area cleaned. We are doing our best in whatever way we can,” he said.

Zone C zonal commissioner Gurpal Singh said the civic body would work to address the sanitation and road related issues.

“We will try to get the areas cleaned as soon as possible. The roads in these areas have been dug up due to the ongoing project and we will try to overcome the problems caused by it at the earliest. We will work on the issue,” he said.