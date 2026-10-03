Thiruvananthapuram, The opposition CPI on Saturday targeted the Keralam government over alleged safety and organisational lapses during the State School Games in Thrissur and sought a comprehensive probe into the incidents. CPI(M) targets Keralam govt over lapses at State School Games in Thrissur, seeks comprehensive probe

In a Facebook post, senior CPI leader and Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan said the experiences of students who had travelled to Thrissur after undergoing days of training in different parts of the state needed to be examined seriously.

He said the collapse of sheets from a temporary roof at the Thrissur Aquatic Complex, which injured students and others, was a serious safety lapse on the part of those conducting the meet.

The swimming events were subsequently postponed. The incident occurred amid heavy rain and strong winds, with several people, including students, sustaining injuries, he said.

Vijayan said the government should seriously examine complaints from parents of participants about the lack of food and drinking water and inadequate accommodation.

"Complaints are widespread that food and drinking water were not available and accommodation was inadequate. It has to be explained how students who came from different parts of the state to participate in the competition were not provided even these basic facilities," he said.

There were complaints that students had reached the venue before being informed that the competition had been postponed, he said.

Vijayan questioned whether announcing a travel allowance of ₹150 for students who had already spent time and money travelling to the venue could be considered an adequate solution.

He alleged that the Sports Department and General Education Department had given different explanations regarding responsibility for the incident.

A comprehensive inquiry should examine whether an organising committee had been formed, whether necessary permissions had been obtained for the temporary structure and whether safety guidelines had been followed, he said.

"The State School Games is not an ordinary event. The children who come there are those who will shape Keralam's sporting future. Ensuring their safety, food, drinking water, accommodation, medical care and proper conduct of competitions is the basic responsibility of the government," he said.

Vijayan said the government should provide an immediate explanation instead of allowing different departments to blame each other following the incident.

He demanded a comprehensive investigation, action against those found responsible and steps to address the financial and other difficulties faced by students and their parents. He said there should be no compromise on the safety and rights of children.

Senior CPI leader and former General Education Minister V Sivankutty criticised the government over the incident, as well.

In a Facebook post, Sivankutty said he was posting with "extreme pain and even greater anger" and questioned whether the State School Games were being conducted for children or merely as a formality.

He said more than 10 students were injured after the temporary structure at the swimming venue collapsed and alleged that parents had to take the injured children to hospitals themselves as no organiser came forward to assist them.

He alleged that students lacked proper sleeping facilities, nutritious food and adequate transport arrangements.

"The officials have not changed; what has changed is the government's will to coordinate them and ensure better organisation," Sivankutty said, adding that the General Education minister, Sports minister and CM should take full responsibility for the lapses and apologise to the students of Keralam.

He demanded a high-level inquiry into the safety lapse and stringent action against those responsible, saying such incidents should not be allowed to recur.

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights on Saturday registered a case on its own, based on media reports about the roof collapse at the swimming venue and the difficulties faced by students during the games.

The commission said several reports had appeared about the hardships faced by students and alleged serious negligence on the part of the organisers. It observed that teachers entrusted with responsibilities had adopted an irresponsible approach.

The commission sought explanations from the Director of General Education, the district police chief, the Thrissur Deputy Director of Education and the District Child Protection Officer.

Amid the controversy, General Education Minister N Samsudheen directed the Director of General Education to conduct a detailed inquiry into the collapse of the roof at the swimming venue and submit a report.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.