Bollywood star Akshay Kumar's sister buys two luxury flats for 72 crore in Mumbai’s Juhu area

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar’s sister Alka Bhatia Hiranandani, who is the wife of real estate developer Surendra Hiranandani, has bought two luxury flats for ₹72 crore in Mumbai’s Juhu area, documents accessed by Zapkey showed. Bollywood star Akshay Kumar’s sister Alka Bhatia Hiranandani has bought two flats for ₹ 72 crore in Mumbai’s Juhu area, documents accessed by Zapkey showed. (Representational photo) (Mahendra Parikh / HT File Photo)

The consideration for the first flat located on the fifth floor is ₹45 crore and the second flat located on the sixth floor is ₹27 crore, the documents showed.

The flats are located in the project Prime Beach CHSL, Gandhigram Road ,Vile Parle West, Juhu.

The flats come with 10 car parkings, the documents showed.

Costliest property deal in Mumbai?

The total built up area works out to be 5240 sq ft and the per sq ft rate is around ₹1.37 lakh per sq ft, the documents showed.

According to Zapkey, Akshay Kumar also owns a sea-facing duplex in the same building.

An email has been sent to Alka Bhatia Hiranandani. Akshay Kumar's sister Alka Bhatia is married to business baron Surendra Hiranandani of Hiranandani Constructions.

In August this year, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan had rented out an apartment in Mumbai for ₹4.5 lakh per month, according to property registration documents accessed by proptech platform Square Yards. Aaryan had earlier purchased the residential property jointly with mother Mala Tiwari for ₹17.5 crore. The deal, which includes two car parking spaces, attracted a stamp duty of ₹1.05 crore and a registration fee of ₹30,000, the proptech platform said.

Promoters of a pharmaceutical manufacturing firm, Macleods Pharmaceuticals - Girdhari Lal Bawri, Rajendra Agarwal and Banwari Lal Bawri - had purchased a bungalow in Juhu, Mumbai, for ₹101 crore earlier this year.