Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna pen heartfelt birthday posts as son Aarav turns 21: 'Words can't do justice'

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna frequently share photos and videos of their happy family moments on social media. The couple took to their Instagram handles on September 15 to wish their son Aarav a happy 21st birthday, expressing their love for him in heartfelt posts. (Also read: Twinkle Khanna shares glimpse of birthday boy Akshay Kumar in beach pic with son Aarav. See post) Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna wished their son Aarav on his 21st birthday.

Akshay Kumar's sweet birthday wish for Aarav

Akshay, while sharing a picture of himself with Twinkle and Aarav during jungle safari captioned his post as, “Happy Birthday Aarav! Watching you grow into the kind and loving person you are fills my heart with pride every single day. Words can’t do justice to how much joy you bring into my life. May this year bring you as much happiness as you give to everyone around you. Love you always (heart and smiling emojis).”

Twinkle Khanna writes emotional birthday post for Aarav

Twinkle also posted a throwback picture with Aarav on Instagram as she expressed how much she misses him as he now lives independently. The actor turned author wrote, “Happy birthday Aarav (heart emojis) When I used to listen to you repeatedly tell me how much you were looking forward to your independence, I would feel that when you finally leave my home and step into your own, my lights will go off automatically and my world will be filled with a bleak darkness. When you would return for a visit, I would light numerous diyas and pretend that this was not a permanent power failure; we were just celebrating Diwali. But I didn’t realise then that someone who lives in your heart never leaves even when they change their longitude. My world lights up with every phone call, every message, even if it’s about dirty laundry.”

Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna's married life

Akshay and Twinkle got married on January 17, 2001. The couple welcomed their elder son Aarav on September 15, 2002. Their younger daughter Nitara was born on September 25, 2012.

Akshay Kumar's upcoming project

Akshay was last seen in Mudassar Aziz's Khel Khel Mein. He will next feature in the aerial-action war film Sky Force, co-directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur. The movie also features Nimrat Kaur, Sara Ali Khan and Veer Pahariya in crucial roles.