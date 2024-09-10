Twinkle Khanna shares glimpse of birthday boy Akshay Kumar in beach pic with son Aarav. See post

Twinkle Khanna's birthday post for Akshay Kumar

The sunset picture showed the father-son standing together on a beach and holding each other close, while looking at the sunset. Both Akshay and Aarav were dressed in shorts paired with shirts for the beach outing.

Check out their photo:

Twinkle, who has been married to actor Akshay since January 2001, shared the photo with simple red heart emojis. Twinkle and Akshay are also parents to a daughter, Nitara. While Aarav is reportedly abroad for higher studies, Nitara, who will turn 12 this month, is in school.

"Missing you in the pic," read a comment on Twinkle's post. "Father and son (fire emojis)," read another comment. A fan also wished Akshay, writing, “Happy birthday sir.”

Akshay's new film

On his birthday on Monday, the actor announced his new film, Bhooth Bangla, with director Priyadarshan. The film marks the onscreen reunion of Akshay and Priyadarshan after 14 years. The two have earlier worked on projects such as Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, Bhagam Bhag and Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Akshay unveiled the film's motion poster in which he is seen drinking milk, while a black cat sits on his shoulder. The announcement left fans excited. Reacting to the update, a fan wrote in the comments section of Akshay's post, "The magical duo is back... collaborating after 14 years for the 7th time Akshay-Priyadarshan." Another said, “Legendary reunion.”

Ektaa R Kapoor is producing Bhooth Bangla. The film is expected to be released in 2025, with shooting set to begin soon. Akshay was last seen in a lead role in the recently released Khel Khel Mein, directed by Mudassar Aziz. The actor is also being lauded for his cameo in Stree 2, which also hit theatres on August 15.