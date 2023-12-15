Selena Gomez kisses boyfriend Benny Blanco; shares pics of 'favourite moments' from New York. See post

As Selena Gomez's relationship with Benny Blanco continues to make headlines, the singer shared a bunch of pictures from their recent trip to New York. Selena and Benny kissed in one of the candid pictures she posed on Instagram on Friday. Benny also hugged Selena in one of the group photos she shared along with the caption, "New York, my favourite moments with you this week (white heart emoji). Also read: Selena Gomez confirms she's dating Benny Blanco: Meet the new boyfriend Selena Gomez shares kissing photo with Benny Blanco.

Selena Gomez's Instagram post

In the first picture Selena shared a glimpse of her bestie, singer Taylor Swift's birthday celebrations. The two laughed looking at each other with a birthday cake with lots of candles on the table in front of them.

One of the photos showed Selena catching an episode of How I Met Your Mother, with only her legs and screen visible. Selena also shared a picture of New York's famous skyline and a photo of herself posing with her friends. There was also a happy photo of Selena from her morning coffee run at a New York cafe.

Selena and Benny's kiss

But many could not get over the last picture – a black-and-white candid photo of Selena and Benny Blanco sharing a kiss. "The last slide (fire, heart eyes and red heart emojis," commented an Instagram user. A second wrote, "So happy for you."

Selena's latest pictures with Benny comes days after the singer took to Instagram Stories to reveal a cute diamond ring on her ring finger. The ring was personalised with the initial B. Earlier this month, Selena made headlines after she responded to rumours of her dating music producer Benny Blanco.

How Selena confirmed dating Benny

Selena Gomez went on an Instagram commenting spree recently, responding to fans' reaction to her rumoured relationship with Benny. “He is my absolute everything in my heart,” she commented on a post about her dating Benny, before replying to other comments. “He's still better than anyone I've ever been with. Facts," she said in another comment.

After an Instagram account posted a photo of Selena with Benny and confirmed they were dating, the singer also defended their relationship as she replied to a comment by an Instagram user, writing, “I don't understand. If you actually care about me. This is my happiest. If you don't feel free to say whatever you want. But I will never allow your words to guide my life. Ever. I'm done. If you can't accept me at my happiest then don't be in my life at all.”

