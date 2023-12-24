Men in Black star Mike Nussbaum dies at 99 after one year in hospice

Hollywood veteran actor Mike Nussbaum died due to natural causes at the age of 99 on Saturday, December 23. The Men in Black star was just a week short of turning 100. His daughter Karen confirmed the news of his death to Chicago Tribune, attributing it to old age. She also revealed that Nussbaum had been receiving care in a hospice over the past year. According to TMZ, his daughter was right by his side at the time of his said. The outlet adds that Karen said, “It was his time.” Mike Nussbaum has died at the age of 99

Mike Nussbaum's early life and achievements

Nussbaum was born in December 1923 and grew up in Albany Park, Chicago. He served in the armed forces at the Allied Expeditionary Force headquarters during World War II. During his recent years of work, Nussbaum was one of the oldest living actors in the show business. He had a huge presence in Chicago's theatre community. His filmography spanned more than 40 movies and TV shows.

His notable works include Field of Dreams (1989), Fatal Attraction (1987), Men in Black (1997), Frasier (1993-2004), and L.A. Law (1986-1994). Nussbaum also received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the League of Chicago Theaters and the New York Drama Desk Award for his role in Glengarry Glen Ross.

Tributes pour in for Mike Nussbaum

After the death of the Men in Blac star, fans started flooding social media with tribute messages. One X, formerly Twitter user wrote, “I just read that the great Mike Nussbaum, a pillar of the Chicago acting community, has passed away at the age of 99. You may recognize him from film or TV, but he was a man of the stage first and foremost. May his memory be a blessing.”

Another wrote, "Chicago theater legend and film/TV character actor Mike Nussbaum has died just six days short of his 100th birthday. Credits include a number of David Mamet plays, "Fatal Attraction," "Field of Dreams," "House of Games," "Men in Black," "The X-Files." Rest well good sir."