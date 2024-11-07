Anti-Trump protests erupt in Philadelphia and Chicago, ‘Incredibly disappointed in Americans’

Several people in Philadelphia and Chicago are protesting Donald Trump winning the election. Many were seen chanting about women's reproductive rights, trans rights and gun laws, Sky News reported. Anti-Trump protests erupt in Philadelphia and Chicago (AP)

One protester who positioned herself on the central square was seen holding a board saying, “Fascism – Not Welcome in Philly.” “The outcome to the vote is extremely concerning," the protester, Isabel, said, as reported by RFI. "But I'm not surprised."

"I will let people know that racism is not acceptable," she added. "Sexism, homophobia, fascism, are not acceptable in this country. I am upset and sad, I am terrified. I think a lot of people are.”

Cathy O’Connel, who was on her way to work, agreed. “Incredibly disappointed in Americans today," she said. "I went into last night feeling some shred of hope, and I think Philadelphia turned out the vote for Kamala, which is the reasonable vote."

‘I am honestly surprised that the results turned out this way’

Figures published by the Philadelphia city government showed that 528,783 Philadelphians, or 78.29 percent of the voters voted for Kamala Harris, but this clearly did not reflect the mood nationwide. "I don’t understand how Americans can vote for somebody who runs on a campaign which is just about power for himself, power that he doesn’t plan to share, with anyone who voted for him," O'Connel said.

“I am honestly surprised that the results turned out this way," Denver Robbins said. "I did not think that the majority of people of the United States thought that voting him to victory was a good idea."

Robins, however, said that he was glad there were no riots in Philadelphia, and no violence erupted. “I was pleasantly surprised about how calm it was on Tuesday night and Wednesday," he said.

Another person, Landy, said he feels “a lot of votes weren't counted.” "There were a lot of Democrats voting yesterday. I'm frustrated about it. But what can we do?” he said.

"People do have to realise that the president still answers to somebody. Just because Trump is in, it doesn't mean that we just give up. I think it is up to the people," he added.

Meanwhile, there are anti-Trump protests in Chicago too, including by the United States Palestinian Community Network. Some people on social media blamed Harris' rhetoric for the protests. One post is captioned, in part, “Harris’s statement that “the fight isn’t over” seems to add to this call for resistance against the people’s will.”

Here's a look at some more videos: