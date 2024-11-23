Lyle Menendez caught with cellphone in jail amid reports of cheating on wife with college student

Convicted murderer Lyle Menendez has been caught in possession of a cell phone behind bars at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility, a serious offense that could lead to additional charges. Reports suggest that Menendez has been involved in a romantic relationship with a young British college student, despite being married to his second wife, Rebecca Sneed. This comes ahead of his resentencing hearing, amid rising public debates and legal scrutiny over his case. A preliminary hearing held in Beverly Hills, Calif., for Lyle, left, and Erik Menendez, was postponed as their lawyers fought to keep potentially incriminating evidence out of the case, April 12, 1991.(AP / Kevork Djansezian)

Lyle Menendez busted with cellphone in prison

According to the Daily Mail, Lyle Menendez was caught with a cell phone in March 2023 by prison officials. The possession information is reportedly included in the resentencing memo of outgoing Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón. It's reported that Menendez acquired a second phone to communicate with his 21-year-old alleged girlfriend. The two connected through a Facebook group dedicated to Lyle, which is managed by his wife Rebecca Sneed, a vocal advocate for the Menendez brothers' release.

The student has allegedly traveled to the United States to visit Menendez in prison. According to a prison insider who spoke to the Mail, “Lyle adores Milly” who labels him as “her boyfriend even though he’s married.” Additionally, multiple pictures were leaked showing the two of them embracing each other.

The Menendez brothers got life in prison for killing their parents back in 1989. They were supposed to have a new hearing in December, but it might get pushed back after George Gascon lost to Nathan Hochman in the LA District Attorney race. Hochman has raised concerns that Gascon’s decision to revisit the case could have been politically motivated, questioning the timing of the move.

Rebecca Sneed denies allegations

Lyle Menendez's wife, Rebecca, has denied allegations of infidelity, defending her husband on the Facebook page she manages. Sneed clarified that the two have been separated for some time. She emphasised that they remain friends and family. "Guys! This is NOT a cheating scandal.

Lyle and I have been separated for a while now but remain best friends and family," Sneed wrote to the page. “I continue to run his Facebook pages, with input from him, and I am forever committed to the enduring fight for Lyle and Erik's freedom, as has been so evident over the years.”

However, a cryptic post from Talia Menendez, the daughter of Erik's wife Tammi, surfaced on Instagram Stories. In the post, Talia expressed the need to clarify that Erik and Lyle are distinct individuals, hinting at some personal conflict or misinterpretation between the two.

“The decisions of one brother shouldn’t overshadow the truth about the other,” she wrote. “I’d appreciate it if people would consider my dad for who he is, and not based on the actions of someone else,” she continued.