Bets placed on Travis Kelce proposal to Taylor Swift at Super Bowl LIX; Jason's reaction to absurd wager

The Philadelphia Eagles sealed an easy early win against the Kansas City Chiefs with an explosive performance at the biggest sporting event of the year. Despite the big game’s weekend takeover, fans had a big Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift question on their mind. Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrated with Taylor Swift after the Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills 32-29 to win the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Chiefs lost the Super Bowl 2025 title to the Philadelphia Eagles on February 9, 2025.(Getty Images via AFP)

Fans went crazy betting on potential Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce marriage claims

With Taylor Swift coming back to the Super Bowl to support her beau, Travis Kelce, for the second year in a row, novelty bets popped off like never before. Interest in a potential on-field proposal was especially at an all-time high, with fans hoping to cash in on non-traditional bets.

The American Gaming Associations estimated a record $1.4 billion will be wagered legally on this year’s Super Bowl, per Business Insider. There’s a grave possibility that the number is even higher than that, and it’s all thanks to the “You Belong With Me” songbird’s ‘Love Story’ with Kelce.

Unconventional bets on the rise

DraftKings boasted a separate page for 30 Taylor-themed bets. Earlier this week, TMZ reported that BetOnline’s numbers for a slew of entertainment-focussed prop bets.

With -2500 and +800 wagers on Travis Kelce will propose to Taylor Swift after the game. More unconventional bets followed as people put money down on absurd hot topics like “Will Kendrick Lamar show nipple during halftime performance?” Some other unwarranted questions picked up, asking “Will Donna Kelce show cleavage?” and “Will Taylor Swift’s bra be shown?”

Travis Kelce's brother on absurd Mama Kelce and Taylor Swift bets

Jason Kelce had a clear answer to the inappropriate wagers. Hilariously taking a dig at the bets, the retired Philadelphia Eagles star responded to the TMZ Sports post on Sunday.

“Obviously I’m the one that’s gonna show cleavage. The bookies weren’t willing to take that loss by offering that bet,” he wrote on X. The ESPN broadcaster’s wife also responded to speculation about her husband taking off his shirt at the game like he did at the Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills matchup during the 2023-24 NFL season.

“I think he’s moved on from that. I think he was very much feeling the vibe of Bills Mafia when he did that,” Kylie Kelce said on her “Not Gonna Lie” podcast on Thursday. “I don’t think his shirt is coming off this time. It also helped that it was freezing cold in Buffalo and so taking his shirt off was just like embracing the cold. Whereas in New Orleans, it’s a dome. Not as exciting to disrobe.”

Did the former Eagles star go Team Travis?

As for who the couple was rooting for at this year’s Super Bowl, Kylie confessed that she would be cheering on her husband’s former team, the Eagles, despite her brother-in-law Travis playing the contending team. “I’m so excited for Travis, but ultimately I gotta go with my roots,” she revealed on Good Morning America on Friday.

Having basked in 13 seasons of the Eagles glory, Jason, too, admitted early on that he wouldn’t be wearing Kansas City Chief’s flagship colours. “I can’t wear Kansas City red for this one,” he told his brother on their “New Heights” podcast in January. “I can’t wear red. I can’t wear it. I can’t bring myself to it.”