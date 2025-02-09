Will Travis Kelce propose to Taylor Swift at Super Bowl with $12 million ring? NFL star dodges questions as rumours grow

Travis Kelce has called Super Bowl LIX the biggest night of his life. On Sunday, the NFL star will turn up for the Kansas City Chiefs as they face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL mega event. Like last year, singer Taylor Swift will be in attendance to cheer for Kelce, and if rumours are to be believed, the footballer will use the event as an opportunity to propose to Taylor. (Also read: Taylor Swift earned NFL $1 billion ahead of Super Bowl 59, more than doubled Travis Kelce's Instagram followers) Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce kiss at the conclusion of last year's Super Bowl. (AP Photo/John Locher)(AP)

Is Travis Kelce going to propose to Taylor Swift

In December, RadarOnline had reported that Kelce was under pressure to pick the right ring for Taylor that he would propose when the time is right. "The rule is the ring should be worth a good three months' salary, so he's looking to spend some $12 million on it", said the insider. "No one's going to be able to call him cheap."

Now, reports say that Kelce is set to propose to Taylor at the end of the Super Bowl after hopefully winning it for the third year in a row and making the night truly memorable.

Travis Kelce on proposal rumours

In the lead-up to the Super Bowl 2025, Travis Kelce addressed reporters earlier this week. Twice, he was asked questions about if he is going to propose to Taylor at the mega event. he simply responded, “Wouldn't you like to know?”

Travis Kelce plays tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, one of the most dominant NFL teams currently. While he and Taylor never announced they were dating, the singer began appearing at Chiefs games in September 2023. This sparked interest in the NFL among the singer's legions of fans and also brought additional media attention.

Super Bowl LIX will take place on Sunday evening in New Orleans. In addition to Taylor, US President Donald Trump will be in attendance. Celebs like Kanye West, Bianca Censori, Paull Rudd, and Bradley Cooper are also reported to be in the stadium.