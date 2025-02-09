Kendrick Lamar diss track, Kelce proposal: 5 events that may make Super Bowl spicier

The Super Bowl undoubtedly attracts attention for its impressive plays and hard-hitting action; however, for many, it’s also about the excitement of everything happening off the field. A general overall view of the Caesars Superdome, the site of Superbowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.(Kirby Lee-Imagn Images via Reuters)

Here are a few things to look forward to when the Philadelphia Eagles face off against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, 9 February, at the Superdome in New Orleans, with kick-off at 23:30 GMT.

Kendrick Lamar will take the stage for the second time during the halftime show, this time joined by SZA. Lamar had an incredibly successful year at the Grammy Awards, winning five awards, including Song of the Year for his track "Not Like Us," which sparked controversy with rapper Drake. However, there’s a chance Lamar won’t perform that song, as Drake has filed a lawsuit against him for defamation, as reported by the BBC. Travis Kelce hopes to secure his fourth Super Bowl ring and may retire if he does. He is currently in the spotlight as Taylor Swift’s boyfriend. The pair went public with their relationship in 2023, and last year she celebrated his Super Bowl victory with him. Swifties are eagerly speculating whether Kelce will propose to her after the game, as rumours suggest. When asked about it, Kelce jokingly replied, "Wouldn't you like to know?"

5. Another significant moment will be President Donald Trump attending the Super Bowl.

Trump comments on NFL

This will mark the first time a sitting president has done so. Trump is no stranger to the NFL and has criticised how the league has handled certain issues, such as changes to rules affecting players protesting during the national anthem.

Before the game kicks off, Fox will air an interview with Trump discussing his first 100 days in office.

So, whether you're tuning in for the football, the music, or the drama, there’s plenty to look forward to at this year's Super Bowl!