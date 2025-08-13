Taylor Swift throws shade at ‘male sports fans’ on Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast: ‘I think we all know…’

Taylor Swift made a humorous and candid appearance on Travis and Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast, where she shared a playful message for her critics. Taylor Swift with bf Travis Kelce(X)

Taylor Swift's message to her haters

In a new clip released ahead of Wednesday’s full episode, Jason Kelce gave Swift a warm and impressive introduction, listing her many awards and achievements.

After his introduction, Swift responded with a cheeky comment aimed at “male sports fans” who dislike seeing her on TV during Kansas City Chiefs games. “I think we all know that if there's one thing that male sports fans wanna see in their spaces and on their screens, it's more of me,” Swift joked.

Fans praised her humour as soon as the light-hearted comment went viral. For Swifties and NFL fans alike, the moment is even more thrilling because, as many pointed out, this is the first time the public has witnessed Taylor interact with Jason Kelce.

Sportscaster Erin Andrews also joined in on the fun, joking about Swift calling New Heights her favorite podcast instead of Andrews’ own show, Calm Down, which she co-hosts with Charissa Thompson.

The episode, set to release on Wednesday at 7 PM ET, is highly anticipated. Swift is expected to talk about her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, which she officially announced early Tuesday morning at 12:12 AM ET.

The Kelce brothers also shared a clip of Swift revealing her album news on their show, adding to the excitement. Fans are eager to see what else will be discussed when the full episode drops.

FAQs:

1. Are Taylor Swift and Jason Kelce in a relationship?

Yes, Swift and Travis began dating two years ago and are now the NFL’s most talked-about celebrity couple.

2. Why is this New Heights clip special?

It’s the first time fans have seen Taylor Swift publicly interact with Jason Kelce.

3. What else is Taylor expected to share in the episode?

Swift will likely share details about her newly announced 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl.