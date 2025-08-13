Taylor Swift to appear on Travis Kelce's New Heights Podcast; Check pop star's exclusive interview release date here

Taylor Swift, a 14-time Grammy winner, will appear on her boyfriend Travis Kelce's podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

What time does new heights podcast drop on August 13?

The latest episode of New Heights, which premieres on Wednesday, August 13 at 7 p.m. ET, will feature Swift's interview. She will discuss the specifics of her upcoming 12th studio album, according to a clip.

When the first teaser for the podcast was posted on Instagram, Swift turned to face the NFL player and remarked, “That's such a nice color on you.” “Yes, I know,” Kelce responded, adding that “It's the color of your eyes, sweetie. It's why we match so well.”

After taking a pause and smiling for a while, Swift declared, “We’re about to do a f------ podcast!”

In a clip posted on Instagram on August 12, Swift can be heard asking Jason if she could show him “something”. The singer proceeded to extract her 12th record from a green suitcase bearing the label T.S.

What we know about Swift's new album - The Life of a Showgirl

On August 11, 2025, Swift posted a countdown timer to her website, leading fans to believe that she would be dropping new music.

With a sparkling orange background, the mint-green clock was set to expire at 12:12 a.m. ET. Notably, Swift's New Heights teaser had a number of orange books and artworks on display behind her.

That same day, the singer's Instagram account stoked the fires by sharing a series of pictures of herself wearing orange outfits with the caption, “Thinking about when she said ‘See you next era...’ ”

The release date of her new album - The Life of a Showgirl - has not been revealed yet. However, her website states that pre-ordered copies of the album on CD, vinyl, and cassette will be shipped before October 13, 2025.

Several billboards promoting The Life of a Showgirl were released in Nashville and New York City after the album's announcement.

The enormous ads featured links to Swift's Spotify playlist titled "And, baby, that's show business for you!"

The 22 tracks on the playlist include well-known songs like "Delicate" from Reputation, "Blank Space" from 1989, and "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" from Red.