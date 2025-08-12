It has been revealed to fans’ delight that Taylor Swift is set to join her boyfriend Travis Kelce on the NFL star's show, New Heights. Kelce's brother Jason will also be in attendance. Taylor Swift to appear on New Heights podcast: Here's when and where to catch the episode (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

"We're about to do a f****** podcast," Swift told Kelce in an Instagram reel posted to the podcast's account.

When and where to catch the episode

According to the caption of the reel in question, the episode drops Wednesday, August 13, at 7 pm ET. The New Heights podcast can be followed on the Wondery App and YouTube. Fans can also opt to simply listen to Swift’s episode as it is available in various audio streaming platforms, as reported by Athlon Sports.

Here are the links to access New Heights for Taylor Swift’s episode:

The teaser clip released on instagram shows Swift sitting beside Kelce, who is wearing a blue hoodie. “It’s such a nice color on you,” she told him, and he smiled.

“Yeah, it’s the color of your eyes, sweetie. That’s why we match so well,” Kelce said.

Swift has always had a connection to the number 13, and her podcast is also set to drop on the 13th of this month. The singer drew “13” on her hand during the Fearless Tour in 2009, and was born on December 13. She turned 13 on a Friday the 13th, and her debut album went gold in 13 weeks. Swift’s first hit had a 13-second intro, and her most prominent tracks are often placed at Track 13. Interestingly, this NFL season marks Kelce’s 13th year in the league.

Travis Kelce hosts the popular podcast with his brother Jason. The podcast’s description on its YouTube channel reads, “Football’s funniest family duo — Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs — team up to provide next-level access to life in the league as it unfolds. The two brothers and Super Bowl champions drop weekly insights about the weekly slate of games and share their INSIDE perspectives on trending NFL news and sports headlines. They also endlessly rag on each other as brothers do, chat the latest in pop culture and welcome some very popular and well-known friends to chat with them.