Caitlin Clark once predicted Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce would get married. Here's how she reacted to engagement news

Caitlin Clark reacted like a true Swiftie after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on social media. Swift broke the good news to fans with a romantic Instagram post. Sharing a series of photos of her and Kelce, the pop star wrote, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married”. How Caitlin Clark reacted to news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement (Photo by Soobum Im / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, taylorswift/Instagram)

Clark, a Kansas City Chiefs and Swift fan, shared the couple’s photo on her Instagram story within minutes of the post, pairing it with Swift’s song ‘So High School’ from her 2024 album. This song has often been rumored to reference Kelce.

When Caitlin Clark predicted Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s marriage

Many were sceptical about Swift and Kelce’s relationship and whether it was genuine. Clark, however, had predicted the outcome.

"As a Kansas City Chiefs fan, how long will Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift last?" Clark was asked in a TikTok video posted to the Big Ten Network page in October 2023.

Clark was quick to reply, "They're gonna get married. You heard it here first."

Clark’s prediction took two years to come true, but it finally did.

Earlier this year, Clark appeared on Kelce’s New Heights podcast, where she opened up about her Chiefs fandom. She also talked about attending Swift’s Eras Tour. Her appearance led to her getting an invite to a Chiefs playoff game, where she watched the match from Kelce’s suite with Swift.

Meanwhile, a relationship advisor has explained why Swift and Kelce’s relationship is built to last. Haleh Gianni said that the couple share a "maximum attraction," which is a natural magnetism that is rooted more in compatibility than in convenience.

"Since the beginning of their union, it was apparent there was a naturally compatible dynamic going on here," Gianni told Newsweek. "It doesn't mean that they are immune to any type of challenges or any pulls on the relationship. But they just have this anchoring energy within the relationship that allows them to always come back together. We see that in couples that have been on the limelight, celebrities, politicians and whatnot, who have survived scandals and challenges."