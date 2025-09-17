Trump supporters disappointed as POTUS avoids public appearance amid UK visit

Windsor turned into a stage of mixed emotions as President Donald Trump arrived for his second state visit to the United Kingdom. Supporters and protestors gathered along the high street, hoping to see him wave or step out. But their long wait ended in disappointment when he avoided the public, as The Mirror US reported. Donald Trump avoided supporters at Windsor during his UK state visit.(AP)

Also read: From Trump's compliment to Kate Middleton to Prince William's joke, lip reader reveals intimate conversations and laughs

Donald Trump’s Windsor visit

The president landed in the grounds of Windsor Castle on the Marine One helicopter, where King Charles III personally received him. A carriage ride followed, taking Trump and First Lady Melania behind the castle walls. This meant the crowds outside never got the moment they had been waiting for.

Security was high, with a "ring of steel" around the small town west of London, the BBC reported. Many came with flags, posters, and chants, but the tight protocol and direct entry left them with nothing more than distant glimpses of helicopters and motorcades.

Also read: From ‘the Beast’ to hazmat experts: Inside million-dollar security effort to safeguard Trump during UK visit

Ceremony inside, protest outside

Inside the 1,000-year-old castle, the British royal pageantry was on full display, tailored to the American president's taste for grandeur. As per The Mirror, there will be a joint US-UK flypast and a military parade in honor of the American president.

But outside, not everyone was pleased. Political painter Kaya Mar arrived with one of his works to protest the visit. He told The Mirror, “He's coming to visit our King. A state visit. But being Trump, being a narcissistic person, disregards the protocol, disregards everything. Everything will be about him, he'll hijack the occasion for his own benefit ... Just him, Trump, Trump, Trump.”

On Wednesday, King Charles hosts Trump for royal events. The next day, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will meet him at Chequers, the country retreat reserved for serious political talks. For many who waited for hours on Windsor’s streets, the visit ended up feeling more like a snub than a celebration.

FAQs:

Q. Why were people upset ?

Ans. Donald Trump did not meet or greet the public who were waiting to see him.

Q. Who welcomed Donald Trump at Windsor Castle?

Ans. King Charles III received Trump.

Q. What is planned after Donald Trump’s Windsor visit?

Ans. Donald Trump will hold talks with PM Keir Starmer at Chequers.