From Trump's compliment to Kate Middleton to Prince William's joke, lip reader reveals intimate conversations and laughs

As Prince William and Kate Middleton kept waiting for Donald Trump and Melania Trump due to their late arrival at Windsor Castle, the Prince of Wales quipped to his wife that the First Couple “missed their little chats”. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are welcomed by Britain's Prince William and Kate, the Princess of Wales, on the Windsor Castle estate, in Windsor, England, Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. (Ian Vogler/Pool Photo via AP)(AP)

Trump, Kate and William shook hands with each other after the US President stepped out of Marine One with the First Lady just after noon. After a little conversation, the pair started walking over the lawn.

Trump compliments Kate

On the first full day of his historic second state visit to the UK, Trump seemed to praise the Princess of Wales by saying, “You're beautiful.”

Speaking to Daily Mail, lip leader Nicola Hickling shared details of the exchange, saying that the the greeting was courteous.

“Hello my friend, how are ya?” Trump said as he smacked William's arm. "Hello, this is a relief," he told Kate.

Melania turned to face Kate and asked, “How are you?” after the First Lady told William, “It's a pleasure to see you.”

William put a hand on Kate's back and gestured for them to start walking on the lawn.

Both the couples continued their chit-chat as they crossed the lawn to the the entrance, where King Charles and Queen Camilla were waiting to welcome them.

Also Read: Top 10 photos of Trump's ceremonial welcome at Windsor Castle: From guard of honor to historic carriage procession

Did Trump ask about Kate and William's kids?

Trump asked about whereabouts of William's children, George, 12, Charlotte, 10, and Louis, 7.

William replied that they are doing well and attending school, adding that their new term has started a couple of weeks ago.

“We're blown away,” Trump said, adding that “It’s been a while since you chatted with me.”

Turning to Kate, Prince William joked, “He has missed our little chats,” but then added, “We can talk now you’re here on a visit”.

“We have lots to catch up with, and there’s been lots of changes,” Trump responded, as per Hickling.

The Queen chose to wear a blue dress and a blue hat, while the first lady donned a black dress and a big plum-colored hat. Princess Kate accessorized with a crimson fascinator and a dark red dress.

It was raining a little bit, so the Trumps, King, and Queen stood beneath a tent for the official welcome ceremony.

At the welcome ceremony, Charles was beaming and allowed Trump to walk ahead of him as the guard was being inspected.