RIP Beth! King Charles reveals major plans after death of Queen Camilla's beloved Jack Russell

King Charles has disclosed his plans to get a new canine companion following the passing of Queen Camilla's cherished Jack Russell, Beth. Queen Camilla's Beth, a 13-year-old Battersea Dogs and Cats Home rescue, was diagnosed with an incurable tumor few days back, and her condition started deteriorating rapidly.

Speaking with TV hosts Alan Carr and Amanda Holden following Friday night's Royal Variety Performance, the monarch stated that they were looking for a new dog.

“'I felt for her, I really felt for her when that happened. He said 'we're going to get a new one, Merry Christmas',” he stated, as per Daily Mail.

In 2011, Her Majesty, 77, adopted Beth from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in South London. She was rescued from a park with a painful skin condition. The following year, Bluebell, another Jack Russell terrier, joined the family.

Buckingham Palace announced her death on social media. “A sad farewell to Beth, The Queen’s much-loved companion from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home who brought such joy, whether on walkies, helping on official duties, or curled up by the fire,” the Royal Family wrote.

Battersea Dogs & Cats Home CEO pays tribute to Beth

Additionally, Battersea Dogs & Cats Home CEO Peter Laurie honoured Beth. “We’re very sad to hear that Beth, HM The Queen’s rescue dog, has sadly passed away,” he said.

“Our thoughts are with Their Majesties at this time, we know how difficult it is to lose a beloved pet and Beth was very special indeed.”

Meanwhile, Highgrove, the King's Gloucestershire country home, said that it will be releasing a line of charitable Christmas ornaments featuring a picture of Beth.

The handcrafted dog, adorned with a crown-adorned red bandana, is available for purchase together with Bluebell, Camilla's second surviving terrier.

Each adornment, which costs £12.95, has been detailed with sequins and gold metal thread work. They were recently displayed on a tree at the estate's store and can be purchased online.

Queen's love for Beth

The Queen loved her dogs so much that they were featured onto her coronation gown with goldwork embellishments.

Beth frequently attended royal events with her parents. In 2022, she participated in a loyalty duel with the late TV host Paul O'Grady and his dog, Sausage, at Battersea's Brands Hatch facility for the filming of his show For The Love Of Dogs.

Beth attended the 2020 unveiling of a plaque by the then-Duchess of Cornwall to inaugurate new Battersea kennels.