Did Trump, Melania keep Prince William and Kate waiting in Windsor Castle's Walled Garden? Here's what happened next

President Donald and Melania Trump arrived late at Walled Garden area of the Windsor estate, where Prince William and Kate Middleton were waiting for them on their first day of the second state visit. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are welcomed by Britain's Prince William and Kate, the Princess of Wales, on the Windsor Castle estate, in Windsor, England, Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. (Ian Vogler/Pool Photo via AP)(AP)

The President and his spouse were supposed to meet William and Kate at 12 p.m., but they arrived late.

Trump's Marine chopper was spotted hovering above the grass of the lawn at 12.10 pm, which was around 15 minutes later than scheduled timing.

Trump and Melania finally arrives at Windsor: Here's what happened next

A joyful Kate greeted Trump and Melania when they eventually arrived, grinning broadly before shaking the President's hand. The four then strolled alongside each other, with Trump and William conversing in the center of the group.

They walked a short distance with the president and first lady to see King Charles and Queen Camilla. The second state visit will formally begin with the first meeting, which will take place outside Victoria House.

William was heard telling Trump, "This is my father," as they walked up to the King, and Charles waved his hand slightly.

The tour featured a carriage procession to the castle across the Windsor grounds.

The Sovereign's Escort, consisting of 80 members of the House Cavalry Mounted Regiment, accompanied the carriages. The Life Guards wore red tunics and white plumed helmets, while the Blues and Royals sported blue tunics and red plumes.

There were 22 half-companies of Royal Navy, Royal Marine, British Army, and Royal Air Force soldiers along the processional path, which was closed to the public.

On their journey to the castle, the Trumps were anticipated to pass near to Frogmore Cottage, which was temporarily occupied by Harry and Meghan before they left the functioning monarchy and immigrated to America, as well as Frogmore House, the location of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's nighttime wedding reception.