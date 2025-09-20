Taylor Swift launches SiriusXM’s channel ahead of The Life of a Showgirl album release: Everything you need to know

Taylor Swift is giving fans a new way to celebrate her music. The pop superstar, 35, has launched her own SiriusXM channel, Taylor’s Channel 13, which will run from Saturday, September 20 to Sunday, October 19, according to People. North American listeners can tune in on satellite channel 13 or stream via the SiriusXM app. Taylor Swift launches her own SiriusXM channel ahead of new album release.(Instagram/taylor swift)

Launching 13 days before her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, drops, the station will feature a mix of Swift’s biggest hits, deep cuts, “From the Vault” tracks, and live renditions.

Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s President and Chief Content Officer, told People: “Taylor Swift continues to not only dominate the music world, but also every aspect of pop culture. Her chart-topping, award-winning songs resonate with every generation of listeners, and we are thrilled to deliver our subscribers a place to celebrate their fandom and the new album with the launch of Taylor’s Channel 13.”

Album details and exclusive content

People reports that Swift first announced the title of her 12th studio album at 12:12 a.m. on August 12. She offered further details during an appearance on Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast the next day. The Life of a Showgirl features 12 tracks, including a collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter on the title song. Her previous album, The Tortured Poets Department, was released in April 2024.

When the album officially drops on Friday, October 3, Taylor’s Channel 13 will play it from start to finish every other hour, starting at 12:00 a.m. EST, according to People.

Swift’s record-breaking momentum

The forthcoming album already made waves before its release. People reported that on Sunday, August 31, Spotify announced that The Life of a Showgirl set a new record for the most pre-saved album on the platform.

For fans, Taylor’s Channel 13 offers more than just a sneak peek; it is a chance to experience her catalog in a curated, immersive way, from chart-toppers to rare Vault tracks and live performances.

FAQs

When does Taylor’s Channel 13 launch?

It will launch on Saturday, September 20.

How long will the channel run?

It will run until Sunday, October 19.

Where can fans listen?

SiriusXM satellite channel 13 and the SiriusXM app.

Who is featured on the album?

Sabrina Carpenter appears on the title track.