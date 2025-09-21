Taylor Swift’s security team on ‘hyper vigilant’ alert amid stalker threat: Report

Taylor Swift’s recent extreme security steps have less to do with publicity and everything to do with real danger, insiders told She Knows. When Swift showed up at Arrowhead Stadium shielded by a bulletproof screen, fans assumed it was a cover-up for a hair reveal, a pregnancy rumor, or just part of her next album rollout. But sources told She Knows that the precautions came after disturbing developments involving her alleged stalker, Brian Jason Wagner. Taylor Swift insiders reveal why she has been hyper vigilant in recent weeks(Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Taylor Swift's stalker who vanished

Swift secured a temporary restraining order against Wagner after he repeatedly targeted her. According to She Knows, private investigator Brooke Berg confirmed in legal filings that Wagner has dodged calls and attempts to serve him court papers, making it impossible to finalize the order.

One insider told the outlet that Swift is deeply “concerned” about Wagner because of the “depraved lengths he has gone to to invade her privacy.” They added, “Her team has to be hyper vigilant because she has been stalked so many times and recently discovered she has been targeted by [online] groups on social media. She will change promotional plans or scale back if any threats she has received online are deemed to be serious by her security team. It’s horrible.”

Bulletproof screens and backup plans for Swift

The now-infamous Arrowhead Stadium entrance underscored just how far her security team is going. Another insider told She Knows, “They used the screen to keep her safe. They have used that screen before, but usually it is for the President or someone like that, not a celebrity. But this was a weird week.”

Wagner has allegedly stalked Swift since the summer of 2024, with break-ins at her Los Angeles home and false claims that they share a child. The Guardian reported she secured a TRO requiring him to stay 100 yards away, but he has avoided proceedings that would make it permanent.

Swift's long history of stalkers

Sadly, this is not new for Swift, as She Knows highlighted multiple disturbing cases over the years. In 2015, Frank Edward Hoover sent threats to Swift’s father, calling the family “the evil family of devils” and claiming he was the “real son of God.” Hoover was arrested in 2016 and later sentenced to ten years of probation.

Others include David Crowe, who was arrested outside her New York home in 2024 after repeated break-in attempts, and Eric Swarbrick, convicted for sending threatening letters. Mohammed Jaffar and Roger Alvarado also faced charges for trespassing and breaking into her residences.

