Will Taylor Swift appear at Chiefs vs. Eagles game at Arrowhead Stadium? Here's what to know

Taylor Swift has become a familiar face at Kansas City Chiefs games ever since she and Travis Kelce started dating back in the summer of 2023. Now that the 2025–26 NFL season is rolling, fans have the same question at every Chiefs' game: Will the singer be present in the stands or not? According to Parade Magazine, last week, Swift skipped the Chiefs’ matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers in São Paulo, Brazil, on September 5. Taylor Swift has not made it to any Chiefs preseason matchups or their Week 1 game in Brazil.(AP)

The singer's absence only fueled more speculation about her plans for Week 2, when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, September 14.

Also read: Taylor Swift said yes at Travis Kelce’s $6M mansion: All about stunning estate

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce back in Kansas City

Kelce’s second outing of the season also happens to be the Chiefs’ home opener, which makes Swift’s appearance more likely. The added twist: they are playing the Eagles, the team Kelce’s brother Jason spent his entire 13-year NFL career with before retiring earlier this year. Kickoff is at 4:25 pm ET, and fans are watching closely for Swift’s arrival, reports Parade Magazine. If she does attend the game, it will be the first Chiefs game that she attends post her engagement to Kelce.

Parade noted that she has been one of the biggest off-field storylines in football, blending music and sports audiences in a way the NFL has never quite seen before.

Also read: Taylor Swift spills plans for her dream wedding in resurfaced interview: ‘I want to build…’

Which Chiefs games has Taylor Swift attended so far?

So far this season, Swift has not attended any Chiefs preseason matchups or their Week 1 game in Brazil. Her absence in São Paulo left fans buzzing online, but Kansas City’s home crowd is used to seeing her in the suites at Arrowhead.

Her appearances last year often made headlines, with cameras cutting to her reactions just as often as the plays on the field. For Chiefs fans, spotting Swift has become part of the game-day experience.

Kansas City Chiefs schedule for the 2025–26 season

Here is what is ahead for Kansas City after Sunday’s Eagles game:

September 21: New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

September 28: Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

October 6: Jacksonville Jaguars at Everbank Stadium, Jacksonville, FL

October 12: Detroit Lions at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

October 19: Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

October 27: Washington Commanders at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

November 2: Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium, Buffalo, NY

November 16: Denver Broncos at Empower Field, Denver, CO

November 23: Indianapolis Colts at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

November 27: Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium, Dallas, TX

December 7: Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

December 14: Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

December 21: Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

December 25: Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

TBD: Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

FAQs

Is Taylor Swift at the Chiefs game today?

She is expected at Arrowhead Stadium for the Chiefs’ home opener against the Eagles.

Which games has Taylor Swift skipped this season?

She did not attend preseason games or the September 5 opener in São Paulo, Brazil.

When do the Chiefs play the Eagles?

They face off Sunday, September 14, at 4:25 pm ET in Kansas City.

Where can I find the full Chiefs schedule?

The 2025–26 Kansas City Chiefs schedule is listed on the NFL website.

Which team did Jason Kelce play for before retiring?

Jason Kelce played his entire 13-year career with the Philadelphia Eagles.