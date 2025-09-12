Is the naked dress coming back? Margot Robbie, Dakota Johnson risqué it all

Margot Robbie arrived in London for the premiere of her next release, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey , and had everyone's jaws on the floor. Her Armani Privé Spring 2025 was entirely sheer, laden with encrusted embellishments, and boasted of a jeweled, string drawn back. A centre-parted, swirled updo and flushed cheeks completed the look. This was truly, a no notes moment.

Now this may be queen of press sartoria, Margot, we're talking about, but nailing the naked dress brief (pun intended), is an art and not for everyone. So imagine the impact when Dakota Johnson strutted on to the black carpet for the Kering Foundation dinner, all the way over in New York, also in a naked dress.

This one wasn't mesh, it was moody, sultry and entirely see through save for the bold arches of lace. High-necked and black, the also black lingerie added symmetry to Dakota's siren energy, as did her kohl-lined eyes and nude lip. Speaking of her tresses, the naked dress wasn't the only thing common between Margot and Dakota that night — the latter too, had her hair swept up, save for the messy bangs, Dakota's signature look.