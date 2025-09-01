Ice Age: Boiling Point release date announced, sixth installment in the franchise to hit theatres on this date

Disney has unveiled the release date and title for Ice Age: Boiling Point, the sixth instalment in the animated prehistoric franchise, reported Variety. The announcement was made during Saturday's Destination D23: A Journey Around the Worlds of Disney in Orlando. The film is set to hit theatres on February 5, 2027. A poster of Ice Age: Boiling Point, the sixth installment in the franchise.

What's the film about?

According to an official description, Boiling Point is a "dinosaur-and-lava-filled madcap adventure that takes Manny, Sid, Diego, Ellie, Scrat and the rest of the herd to visit never-before-seen corners of the treacherous Lost World," as quoted by Variety.

According to the outlet, Disney and 20th Century Animation had earlier announced that the sixth Ice Age film was in the works, and that series stars Ray Romano, John Leguizamo, Queen Latifah, Denis Leary, and Simon Pegg would return.

About the franchise

The last Ice Age film, Collision Course, was released in 2016 and went on to gross 408.5 million USD at the worldwide box office. The first film bowed in 2002, spawning four mainline sequels, a spin-off film and a series of shorts on Disney .

The franchise as a whole has grossed $3.2 billion since its inception.

Also during the presentation, Chief Creative Officer Jared Bush unveiled the title and release date for Walt Disney Animation Studios' next original film, Hexed.

Josie Trinidad (Zootopia ) and Jason Hand (Moana 2) are set to direct the film, while Roy Conli and Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster-Jones will serve as producers.

The official logline for Hexed reads, "An awkward teenage boy and his Type-A mom discover that what makes him unusual might just be magical powers that will turn their lives and a secret world of magic upside down."

Other projects teased at Destination D23 include 'Toy Story 5,' 'Tron: Ares' and 'Zootopia 2.' (ANI)