5 ways to eat amla on an empty stomach for amazing health benefits

Amla, the Ayurvedic wonder fruit, is abundant in winter and must be included in daily diet for boosting immunity and overall well-being. With an assortment of different tastes like sour, pungent, bitter, astringent and sweet, amla can be turned into both pickle and murabba. The versatile fruit can also be consumed as a powder or juice. If you have a sweet tooth, you can also have amla candy that can satiate your sugar cravings around this time of the year. Mornings are an important time for nourishing your bodies and the right nutrients during the early hours of the day can work wonders for your health. (Also read | Drink amla juice on empty stomach for these amazing benefits) Amla is known to promote longevity, enhance digestion, treat constipation, reduce fever, purify blood, reduce cough, alleviate asthma, strengthen heart, benefit eyes, stimulate hair growth and enhance intellect.(Pinterest)

According to Ayurveda, amla can help balance all the three doshas. No wonder, it finds its place in various Ayurvedic formulations. The ancient fruit is known to promote longevity, enhance digestion, treat constipation, reduce fever, purify blood, reduce cough, alleviate asthma, strengthen heart, benefit eyes, stimulate hair growth and enhance intellect.

Dietician Aishwarya Vichare, Bhatia Hospital Mumbai in an interview with HT Digital shares 5 ways to eat amla or Indian gooseberry on empty stomach to boost overall health.

5 ways to eat amla on an empty stomach

1. Amla juice

Amla is a storehouse of amazing antioxidants and nutrients. In addition, the anti-inflammatory properties of amla help your body digest food better throughout the day. Stir amla powder into a glass of water and drink it on an empty stomach when you first wake up.

2. Amla powder

Amla is dried at low temperatures and finely ground to extract powder from it. Amla powder is also available in the market. One teaspoon of amla powder a day can be taken with honey or warm water on an empty stomach in the morning.

3. Amla pickle

Super-easy to make amla pickle can be enjoyed with parathas, rotis and rice. Pickle made with a few fruits of amla pulp slices mixed with 1 tablespoon of mustard oil with little salt, curry leaves, green chili and cumin seeds is useful to improve digestion.

4. Amla candy

If you crave for something sweet after meals or at any point of the day, this can be a healthy option. You can cut amla in pieces and dry them under the sun. Once they’ve been dried enough- you can store them and pop them daily as candies.

5. Amla murabba

Murabba is a sweet and spicy relish which can be made in jaggery syrup. It has multiple benefits for the body. It has digestive benefits, is a good source of chromium, zinc, copper, and iron, it also boosts immunity, benefits arthritis pain- since it is a rich source of vitamin C and prevents constipation too.