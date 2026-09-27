Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on September 27, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Sunday, September 27 promises loads of fun if you wish to explore the art-culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

Published on: Sep 27, 2026, 11:09:14 IST
By HT Correspondent
Share
Share via
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
Copy link
  • copy link

#Staged

What: Pahadinama (Director: Neha Bahuguna)

Gram it: Stunning sunsets have been unfolding over Kartavya Path, in Delhi. This one created a striking silhouette of visitors against the evening glow. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has issued a forecast of cloudy skies accompanied by gusty winds in the city for today. (Photo: ANI)
Gram it: Stunning sunsets have been unfolding over Kartavya Path, in Delhi. This one created a striking silhouette of visitors against the evening glow. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has issued a forecast of cloudy skies accompanied by gusty winds in the city for today. (Photo: ANI)

Where: Project Otenga, Gate No. 1 (inside Shaheedi Park), Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Balmiki Basti, Vikram Nagar

When: September 27

Timing: 5pm

Entry: By registration (Call: 9910203373)

Nearest Metro Station: ITO (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: An Origami Odyssey – Artworks by Ishan Gupta

Where: Open Palm Court, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 25 to 27

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: Unmask Theatre Plays 2026 | Bahut Bada Sawal; 12 Angry Women; Toba Tek Singh

Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharag Singh Marg

When: September 27

Timing: 3pm, 5pm & 7.15pm respectively

Entry: Bahut Bada Sawal | 12 Angry Women | Toba Tek Singh

Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)

#PlayDate

What: Workshop | Cyanotype Art

Where: Delhi Art Centre, Second Floor, F-208, Nai Basti, Lado Sarai

When: September 27

Timing: Noon to 2pm

Entry: Register here

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Rang Ras Rooh Ft. Nizami Brothers Live

Where: Baansera Park, Block A, Ganga Vihar, Sarai Kale Khan

When: September 27

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sarai Kale Khan - Nizamuddin (Pink Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Telling Lies Ft. Aashish Solanki

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: September 27

Timing: 4pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#FleaSpree

What: Pujo Expo

Where: The Icon Clubhouse, DLF The Icon, Horizon Drive, Harizan Colony, DLF Phase 5, Sector 43, Gurugram

When: September 27

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 42-43 (Rapid Metro)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

recommendedIcon
Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On September 27, 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On September 27, 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
  • mint-logo
  • HH-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht_tech_logo_white@2x
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icon
  • slurrp-icon
  • smartcast-logo
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • logo-fab-play
  • VCCircle_logo-white
  • TechCircle_logo_white
  • VCCEdge_logo_white
  • edge-insights-logo
  • shineLogo
© 2026 HindustanTimes