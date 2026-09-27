HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on September 27, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#Staged
What: Pahadinama (Director: Neha Bahuguna)
Where: Project Otenga, Gate No. 1 (inside Shaheedi Park), Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Balmiki Basti, Vikram Nagar
When: September 27
Timing: 5pm
Entry: By registration (Call: 9910203373)
Nearest Metro Station: ITO (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: An Origami Odyssey – Artworks by Ishan Gupta
Where: Open Palm Court, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: September 25 to 27
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Unmask Theatre Plays 2026 | Bahut Bada Sawal; 12 Angry Women; Toba Tek Singh
Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharag Singh Marg
When: September 27
Timing: 3pm, 5pm & 7.15pm respectively
Entry: Bahut Bada Sawal | 12 Angry Women | Toba Tek Singh
Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Cyanotype Art
Where: Delhi Art Centre, Second Floor, F-208, Nai Basti, Lado Sarai
When: September 27
Timing: Noon to 2pm
Entry: Register here
Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Rang Ras Rooh Ft. Nizami Brothers Live
Where: Baansera Park, Block A, Ganga Vihar, Sarai Kale Khan
When: September 27
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Sarai Kale Khan - Nizamuddin (Pink Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Telling Lies Ft. Aashish Solanki
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: September 27
Timing: 4pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#FleaSpree
What: Pujo Expo
Where: The Icon Clubhouse, DLF The Icon, Horizon Drive, Harizan Colony, DLF Phase 5, Sector 43, Gurugram
When: September 27
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 42-43 (Rapid Metro)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction