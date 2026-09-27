Namo Marathon draws over 2 lakh participants in Faridabad, CM flags off race

At least 2 lakh people participated in the Faridabad Namo Half Marathon-2026 at the Surajkund Mela Ground on Sunday, with Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini flagging off the races organised around the message of a drug-free Haryana. Faridabad’s Namo Half Marathon drew over 2 lakh participants as Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini flagged off races under the drug-free Haryana campaign.

The marathon, held under the Seva Sankalp campaign, featured three categories — the 21.1-km half marathon, 10-km run and 5-km fun run. The half marathon began at 6.15am, followed by the 10-km run at 6.30am and the 5-km run at 7am. The event also included dedicated categories for participants with disabilities in the 10-km and 21-km races.

Addressing participants after flagging off the races, Saini said the turnout reflected the enthusiasm of the city’s youth and urged people to stay away from drugs.

“Our resolve is to stay away from drugs and make our youth and Haryana drug-free. I can see your enthusiasm. It truly makes me happy,” Saini said. He said more than 2 lakh people had registered for the marathon and participated in the event.

Saini also administered a pledge to participants, calling upon them to ensure that they neither consume drugs nor allow others to do so. He said the energy of the youth should be channelled towards nation-building.

“Drug-free Haryana is our resolve, healthy Haryana is our identity and developed India is our goal,” the chief minister said.

The chief minister also said the event was intended to reinforce the message of healthy living and a drug-free society among young people.

Deputy commissioner Ayush Sinha said the marathon had been organised to take the message of a drug-free Haryana to different sections of society and encourage young people to adopt sports and a healthy lifestyle. He said the large participation demonstrated public support for the campaign.

The races started and finished at the Surajkund Mela Ground. The 21.1-km route passed through areas including NHPC Colony, Greenfield, Shri Siddhadata Ashram, Gymkhana Club, Asian Hospital, Sector 20 market and Dhouj Chowk before returning to the venue. The 5-km and 10-km races had designated U-turn points before participants returned to Surajkund.

The administration had also made special provisions for athletes with disabilities. Wheelchair and amputee participants were given dedicated categories in the 10-km and 21-km races, with special prizes for outstanding performances.

Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan also participated in the event and joined the campaign encouraging young people to adopt fitness and stay away from drugs. Earlier, Dhawan had appealed to citizens and sportspersons to participate in the marathon and support the message of a healthy, drug-free society.

The event had a total prize pool of around ₹10 lakh across categories. The district administration had also made arrangements for traffic management, security, sanitation, drinking water and medical facilities along the route and at the venue.

Sinha said the marathon was intended not merely as a sporting event but as a platform to bring citizens together around fitness and the campaign against drug abuse. He had earlier directed officials to ensure close coordination among departments for the event and its arrangements.

The marathon comes amid the state government’s wider campaign against drug abuse, with the administration seeking greater participation from young people, educational institutions, industrial organisations, sports bodies and citizens in promoting healthier lifestyles.

BPTP Limited has come on board as the Titanium Sponsor of the Faridabad Half Marathon 2.0, with HT as the media partner.

Speaking on the occasion, Manik Malik, CEO & President, BPTP Limited, said, “The Faridabad Half Marathon has created a strong platform for people from different walks of life to come together, and the participation of the Chief Minister further reinforces the importance of collective action towards a healthier Haryana. As a company with a long-standing presence in Faridabad, we are delighted to contribute to an initiative that celebrates the spirit and energy of the city.”