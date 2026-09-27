Namo Marathon draws over 2 lakh participants in Faridabad, CM flags off race
Over 2 lakh people joined the Namo Half Marathon in Faridabad, where Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini flagged off races promoting a drug-free Haryana.
At least 2 lakh people participated in the Faridabad Namo Half Marathon-2026 at the Surajkund Mela Ground on Sunday, with Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini flagging off the races organised around the message of a drug-free Haryana.
The marathon, held under the Seva Sankalp campaign, featured three categories — the 21.1-km half marathon, 10-km run and 5-km fun run. The half marathon began at 6.15am, followed by the 10-km run at 6.30am and the 5-km run at 7am. The event also included dedicated categories for participants with disabilities in the 10-km and 21-km races.
Addressing participants after flagging off the races, Saini said the turnout reflected the enthusiasm of the city’s youth and urged people to stay away from drugs.
“Our resolve is to stay away from drugs and make our youth and Haryana drug-free. I can see your enthusiasm. It truly makes me happy,” Saini said. He said more than 2 lakh people had registered for the marathon and participated in the event.
Saini also administered a pledge to participants, calling upon them to ensure that they neither consume drugs nor allow others to do so. He said the energy of the youth should be channelled towards nation-building.
“Drug-free Haryana is our resolve, healthy Haryana is our identity and developed India is our goal,” the chief minister said.
The chief minister also said the event was intended to reinforce the message of healthy living and a drug-free society among young people.
Deputy commissioner Ayush Sinha said the marathon had been organised to take the message of a drug-free Haryana to different sections of society and encourage young people to adopt sports and a healthy lifestyle. He said the large participation demonstrated public support for the campaign.
The races started and finished at the Surajkund Mela Ground. The 21.1-km route passed through areas including NHPC Colony, Greenfield, Shri Siddhadata Ashram, Gymkhana Club, Asian Hospital, Sector 20 market and Dhouj Chowk before returning to the venue. The 5-km and 10-km races had designated U-turn points before participants returned to Surajkund.
The administration had also made special provisions for athletes with disabilities. Wheelchair and amputee participants were given dedicated categories in the 10-km and 21-km races, with special prizes for outstanding performances.
Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan also participated in the event and joined the campaign encouraging young people to adopt fitness and stay away from drugs. Earlier, Dhawan had appealed to citizens and sportspersons to participate in the marathon and support the message of a healthy, drug-free society.
The event had a total prize pool of around ₹10 lakh across categories. The district administration had also made arrangements for traffic management, security, sanitation, drinking water and medical facilities along the route and at the venue.
Sinha said the marathon was intended not merely as a sporting event but as a platform to bring citizens together around fitness and the campaign against drug abuse. He had earlier directed officials to ensure close coordination among departments for the event and its arrangements.
The marathon comes amid the state government’s wider campaign against drug abuse, with the administration seeking greater participation from young people, educational institutions, industrial organisations, sports bodies and citizens in promoting healthier lifestyles.
BPTP Limited has come on board as the Titanium Sponsor of the Faridabad Half Marathon 2.0, with HT as the media partner.
Speaking on the occasion, Manik Malik, CEO & President, BPTP Limited, said, “The Faridabad Half Marathon has created a strong platform for people from different walks of life to come together, and the participation of the Chief Minister further reinforces the importance of collective action towards a healthier Haryana. As a company with a long-standing presence in Faridabad, we are delighted to contribute to an initiative that celebrates the spirit and energy of the city.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLeena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar is Senior Editor and Bureau Chief, Gurugram, at Hindustan Times, where she has spent over 17 years chronicling the transformation of one of India's fastest-growing urban regions. From starting her career as a crime reporter to leading the Gurugram bureau, her journalism has been defined by investigative reporting, in-depth storytelling and an unwavering focus on public interest. Over nearly two decades, she has reported extensively across crime, politics, civic governance, elections, real estate, environment, courts, sports, education and entertainment, covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal. Her reporting has exposed several major scams and systemic failures, including insurance frauds, waste management irregularities, illegal arms manufacturing units in Nuh, illegal mining in the Aravallis, organised crime networks and governance lapses affecting millions of residents. Known for her investigative work and exclusive stories, Leena has reported on high-impact national issues, including the Nicaragua charter flight carrying Indian migrants that was turned back amid allegations of human trafficking, exposing the growing network of illegal immigration rackets. Her work has also focused on gang wars, prison administration, juvenile crime, women and child protection systems, the functioning of the Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committee, and environmental challenges such as pollution, waterlogging and deteriorating civic infrastructure. Beyond hard news, Leena has extensively documented Haryana's rich heritage, forests and wildlife, bringing attention to the state's historical landmarks, biodiversity, conservation efforts and ecological challenges through immersive reportage and feature writing. Her journalism has consistently gone beyond breaking news. She has documented Gurugram's rapid urbanisation through long-form narratives and enterprise reporting on issues ranging from pothole-ridden roads, flooding and waste management to the changing social fabric of India's Millennium City. She also writes widely read feature columns, including The Outsider, Changemaker, and Concern for Gurugram, profiling people, places and ideas shaping the city's identity. Leena is the author of Gurugram School Murder, published by Juggernaut Books, a deeply reported account of one of India's most high-profile school murder investigations. She is currently working on her second book, an investigative work exploring some of India's most significant scams and fraud investigations. Beyond print journalism, she has expanded her storytelling through public speaking and digital media. She is a TEDx speaker and has produced podcasts exploring Gurugram's transformation, civic challenges and untold stories. Her work reflects a commitment to narrative journalism that combines rigorous reporting with compelling storytelling. A law graduate with an MBA in Human Resources, Leena brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her reporting, particularly on governance, public policy and legal affairs. She has travelled extensively across India to pursue investigative assignments, often reporting from remote locations and conflict-prone areas in search of stories that matter.Read More
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