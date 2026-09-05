‘What did you just do?': MS Dhoni's reaction to Suresh Raina's international retirement at just 33 was pure shock
MS Dhoni's retirement announcement on August 15, 2020, was closely followed by Suresh Raina.
August 15, 2020, produced one of the most extraordinary evenings in Indian cricket. At 7:29 pm, MS Dhoni quietly announced through an Instagram post that his international career was over. Barely minutes later, another announcement followed from Suresh Raina, bringing the curtain down on an India career that had stretched across 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20Is.
The timing inevitably led to the belief that Raina, then only 33, had simply decided to follow his long-time India and Chennai Super Kings captain into international retirement. Six years later, however, Raina has revealed that even Dhoni himself did not see his decision coming. Speaking to former India opener Aakash Chopra on his YouTube show Baith & Bol, Raina recalled walking into the dressing room and informing Dhoni that he had also called time on his international career. Dhoni's immediate reaction was one of surprise.
Raina recalls the moment he told Dhoni about retirement
“It’s the game, right? You live for it as a player. You do so much for the country, parents sacrificed so much, but at that moment I felt this is the best. Because all these things happen… you wanted to spend time with your family,” Raina told Chopra. “At that point, whether I was 32 or 33, whatever the age was… But in the dressing room when he did it, I went in and said, ‘It’s done.’ He goes, ‘Ye kya kiya tune’ (‘What did you just do?’).”
Dhoni and Raina were together with CSK at the time, preparing for the 2020 IPL season, which had been moved to the UAE because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Raina had last represented India in an ODI against England in July 2018 and had subsequently missed out on selection for the 2019 ODI World Cup. Despite his India career having effectively stalled for two years before the formal announcement, Raina said he has never regretted deciding to walk away.
“No regret, to be very honest. I think I am fortunate I represented my state, my country… and whatever is written, happens. Why should I have any regrets now, Aakash?” he said. “There was one roof, five brothers, one sister, dad was in the army, the family had a completely different background… now we stay in the best hotels, eat the best food.”
Raina added that the opportunities cricket had given him made it difficult to look back at his career with disappointment. “Because all those things… you don’t regret playing cricket. No, I didn’t have any, to be honest. No regret, completely unbothered,” he said.
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Why Raina’s bond with Dhoni went beyond cricket
The former India batter also opened up about why his relationship with Dhoni became much more than a conventional captain-player association. Raina recalled how Dhoni, despite having established himself higher up the batting order earlier in his career, was willing to move himself down and provide greater opportunities to players such as Raina and Yuvraj Singh.
“If someone sacrificed so much for you… there should be a capacity to give back,” Raina said while explaining the loyalty he felt towards his former captain. Their partnership stretched far beyond international cricket. Raina became one of Dhoni's most trusted players at CSK and played a central role in the franchise's rise during the early years of the IPL.
Raina continued playing in the IPL after his international retirement and was part of CSK's title-winning campaign in 2021. He eventually announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket in September 2022. But looking back at the decision that surprised even Dhoni on that August evening in 2020, Raina remains emphatic: there are no regrets.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORProbuddha Bhattacharjee
Probuddha Bhattacharjee is a sports writer and analyst with expertise spanning cricket, football, and multi-sport events, with a strong emphasis on data-driven journalism and tactical storytelling. He currently focuses on international cricket, the Indian Premier League, global tournaments, and emerging trends shaping modern sport, blending advanced statistics with strong narrative context to explain performance, strategy, and decision-making. His work aims to bridge the gap between numbers and storytelling, helping readers understand not just what happened on the field, but the tactical and structural reasons behind it. Trained in data journalism through the Google News Initiative (GNI) Data Journalism Lab, Probuddha works extensively with ball-by-ball datasets, performance metrics, and trend-based modelling to produce evidence-backed reports, explainers, and long-form features. His analytical approach focuses not only on outcomes but also on process—selection strategies, phase-wise tactics, workload management, and the influence of preparation and planning on match results. He is particularly interested in how statistical patterns reshape conventional cricketing narratives and provide clearer tactical insight for modern audiences. Beyond cricket, Probuddha has written analytical and news-driven pieces on football and other major sporting events, with a growing interest in sports governance, scheduling dynamics, and the economics of elite competitions. He also tracks how rule changes, franchise structures, and broadcast pressures influence the evolution of contemporary sport. He has previously contributed to platforms such as OneCricket, Sportskeeda, and CrickTracker, and continues to specialise in analytical storytelling, live coverage, and audience-focused reporting. His work prioritises clarity, context, and credibility, while consistently exploring innovative ways to present data through accessible narratives and structured match analysis.Read More