Sunday, Jun 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
‘Dear Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli…’: PM Modi's special messages after T20 World Cup win, praises Rahul Dravid

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar
Jun 30, 2024 01:43 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded outgoing head coach Rahul Dravid, captain Rohit Sharma and star batsman Virat Kohli for clinching the T20 World Cup 2024.

PM Modi congratulates Team India for winning T20 World Cup: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday morning spoke to the Indian cricket team on the phone and congratulated its members on their T20 World Cup win against South Africa by seven runs in a thrilling final at Barbados on Saturday night.

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid during a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid during a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Spoke to the Indian cricket team and congratulated them on their exemplary success at the T20 World Cup. They have shown excellent skill and spirit throughout the tournament. Each player’s commitment is very motivating,” PM Narendra Modi on X (formally Twitter).

In a series of posts, Modi lauded outgoing head coach Rahul Dravid, captain Rohit Sharma and star batsman Virat Kohli for clinching the T20 World Cup.

Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their retirement from T20 internationals following the win.

“Dear @ImRo45, You are excellence personified. Your aggressive mindset, batting and captaincy has given a new dimension to the Indian team. Your T20 career will be remembered fondly. Delighted to have spoken to you earlier today,” Modi wrote.

Modi also lauded Virat Kohli for anchoring Indian batting “splendidly”.

“Dear @imVkohli, Glad to have spoken to you. Like the innings in the Finals, you have anchored Indian batting splendidly. You’ve shone in all forms of the game. T20 Cricket will miss you but I am confident you’ll continue to motivate the new generation of players,” Modi said.

In another post, Modi said Rahul Dravid’s incredible coaching journey has shaped the success of Indian cricket.

“His unwavering dedication, strategic insights and nurturing the right talent have transformed the team. India is grateful to him for his contributions and for inspiring generations. We are happy to see him lift the World Cup. Happy to have congratulated him,” the prime minister added.

During the phone call, Modi also praised Hardik Pandya for his final over and Suryakumar Yadav for his splendid catch on the boundary line to dismiss David Miller. He also talked highly of Jaspreet Bumrah's contribution, officials said.

See more

