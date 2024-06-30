T20 World Cup: PM Narendra Modi speaks to Team India, lauds Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Indian cricket team on the phone on Sunday morning and congratulated it on winning the T20 World Cup at Barbados on Saturday night. Modi congratulated Rohit Sharma for his “splendid captaincy” and appreciated his T20 career, officials said. He also lauded Virat Kohli for his innings in the final as well as his contribution to Indian cricket. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.(File)

Modi appreciated Hardik Pandya for his final over and Suryakumar Yadav for his brilliant catch on the boundary lines. The PM also talked highly of pacer Jaspreet Bumrah’s contribution.

During the phone call, Modi also thanked coach Rahul Dravid for his contributions to Indian cricket.

Earlier, following Men in Blue's ICC T20 World Cup title win, Modi congratulated the Rohit Sharma-led team for their monumental title win.

A fine exhibition of death bowling by trio of Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya and stupendous knocks by Virat Kohli and Axar Patel helped India end their ICC trophy drought, securing their second ICC T20 World Cup title by beating South Africa by seven runs in a thrilling final at Barbados on Saturday.

Following the win, Modi took to X and delivered a video message, saying, "Congratulations on behalf of the whole nation to Team India for this grand victory. Today, 1.40 crore Indians are proud because of your wonderful performance. You all won the World Cup, but in all villages, streets and communities of India, you won the hearts of our countrymen. This win will be remembered for a very special reason. There were so many teams, but yet India was undefeated. This is not a small feat. You played every ball delivered by the greats of the game and kept winning. This undefeated run boosted your morale and kept the tournament entertaining. A lot of congratulations from my side."