How PM Narendra Modi, other politicians reacted to Indian cricket team's T20 World Cup win

India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Final: Celebrations erupted across India just after the ‘Men in Blue’ clinched victory in a thrilling final match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 by beating South Africa by seven runs in Barbados on Saturday. President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi were also among a host of leaders who hailed the Indian cricket team's T20 World Cup win, praising its “never-say-die spirit”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi cricketers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.(PMO file)

Taking to X (formally Twitter) soon after India defeated South Africa in a nail-biter on Saturday night, President Droupadi Murmu said it was an extraordinary victory in the final match.

"My heartiest congratulations to Team India for winning the T20 World Cup. With the never-say-die spirit, the team sailed through difficult situations and demonstrated outstanding skills throughout the tournament. It was an extraordinary victory in the final match. Well done, Team," Droupadi Murmu said.

Congratulating team India, PM Narendra Modi said the cricketers have won the hearts of crores of Indians.

Modi, in a video message, said, “Congratulations on behalf of the whole nation to Team India for this grand victory. Today, 1.40 crore Indians are proud because of your wonderful performance. You all won the World Cup, but in all villages, streets and communities of India, you won the hearts of our countrymen. This win will be remembered for a very special reason. There were so many teams, but yet India was undefeated. This is not a small feat. You played every ball delivered by the greats of the game and kept winning. This undefeated run boosted your morale and kept the tournament entertaining. A lot of congratulations from my side.”

He said on X, “CHAMPIONS! Our team brings the T20 World Cup home in STYLE! We are proud of the Indian Cricket Team.”

Reacting to Team India's victory, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said it gave a phenomenal performance throughout the tournament.

"Surya, what a brilliant catch! Rohit, this win is a testament to your leadership. Rahul, I know team India will miss your guidance. The spectacular Men in Blue have made our country proud," Rahul Gandhi said on X, referring to coach Rahul Dravid, captain Rohit Sharma and cricketer Suryakumar Yadav.

As soon as the match ended in Barbados around 11.30pm (India Time), joyous fans flooded the streets with the Indian flag, burst firecrackers and chanted 'India, India', with celebrations continuing well past midnight.

The cricket-loving nation revelled in the glory, with large crowds gathering at city centres from Mumbai to Patna and Jammu to Bengaluru where people hugged each other and danced to loud music.

Joining the politicians to congratulate the Rohit Sharma-led side, Union home minister Amit Shah said it was a glorious moment for the nation, and the players put up a stellar performance throughout the tournament with "unmatched team spirit and sportsmanship".

"The nation swells with pride at their historic achievement," Amit Shah said on X.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh said the the victory will motivate many upcoming cricketers and sportspersons.

"The entire nation is elated by India winning the T20 Cricket World Cup! Congratulations to the Indian cricket team for spectacular display of cricketing skills, grit and perseverance," Rajnath Singh said.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju said the team's relentless spirit and remarkable skill have brought immense pride to every Indian.

"Thank you for inspiring millions & showcasing the true spirit of sportsmanship!" Kiren Rijiju posted on X.

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge said the victory has made every Indian proud.

"Many Congratulations to the Men in Blue for their impressive display of talent and dedication. Virat Kohli, Axar Patel and Arshdeep Singh shone through the match. Every Indian is proud of this incredible victory. Your accomplishments will always be celebrated and cherished. We look forward to continuing to support and cheer for you in future matches!" Mallikarjun Kharge wrote on X.

Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai greet India on winning T20I World Cup

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella congraluated India on winning the title.

"What a final!!! Congrats, India, and well played, South Africa. Super World Cup... let us have more cricket in the West Indies and USA!!" Satya Nadella posted on X.

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said India was a well-deserved winner of the tournament.

"What a game, could barely breathe, everything that makes sports incredible. Congrats India, so well deserved! SA was incredible. Amazing," Sundar Pichai posted on X.

Meanwhile, US ambassador to India Eric Garcetti was among those who congratulated the men in blue.

Team India's stunning victory

India's agonising 11-year wait for a global title was brought to an end as the star-studded team outwitted South Africa by seven runs in a see-saw final that went down to the wire to lift its second T20 World Cup trophy in Bridgetown in Barbados on Saturday.