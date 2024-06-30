Rahul Dravid unleashes his wild side in never-seen-before celebrations after Virat Kohli hands India coach T20WC trophy

Rahul Dravid was third time lucky as the outgoing head coach of Rohit Sharma's Team India finally lifted the T20 World Cup trophy on Saturday. Dravid-coached Team India upstaged South Africa in the final of the ICC World T20 2024 final by seven runs at the Kensington Oval. Kohli's lone warrior knock, followed by a joint-bowling masterclass from Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah, sealed a famous win for Rohit’s men in Barbados. Kohli came up with a special gesture as Dravid laid his hands on the World Cup trophy (Reuters-Star Sports)

For Team India, it was tears of ecstasy as the Men In Blue ended their long wait for an ICC event. Under Dravid's watch, India were crowned champions of the shortest format of the game for the second time. On the last day of his assignment, departing head coach Dravid laid his hands on the World Cup title. Former India skipper Kohli handed the famous trophy to Dravid at the post-World Cup final presentation.

Batting legend Dravid captained India in the 2007 edition of the 50-over World Cup. The former India skipper was a part of the Indian side that made it to the final of the 2003 World Cup. Just like MS Dhoni, Dravid is also known for his calm demeanour. However, Dravid burst into wild celebrations as India claimed its first ICC title after 2013.

Unleashing his emotion in the trophy celebrations, Dravid showcased how much it meant to claim the World Cup crown for India. Dravid's iconic moment featuring former India skipper Kohli has become the talk of the town on social media. Dravid had earlier confirmed that he will part ways with Rohit and Co. after the ICC T20 World Cup.

Dravid's legacy as head coach

Signing off as India's head coach in the Caribbean, Dravid won his first ICC trophy as the manager of the Asian giants. Under his watch, India contested three ICC finals. Before winning its second T20 World Cup crown, Dravid's India were outclassed by Australia in the 50-over World Cup final. With Dravid as the head coach, India also lost the ICC World Test Championship final to Australia. Replacing Ravi Shastri as the head coach, Dravid guided India to a record-extending Asia Cup win in the build-up to last year's World Cup.

Dravid, Kohli and Rohit bow out in Caribbean

Earlier, Dravid lauded Rohit and Co. for being remarkably consistent as India played three ICC finals in the last 12 months. “It is a good thing we have been consistently playing good cricket. We have been in finals in all three formats and credit goes to the players," Dravid mentioned. Former India opener Gautam Gambhir is expected to replace outgoing head coach Dravid later this season. After India's T20 World Cup triumph, skipper Rohit and ex-captain Kohli confirmed their departure from the Indian camp. Kohli and Rohit have retired from the shortest format after the T20 World Cup final.