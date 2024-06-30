'Virat Kohli was holding...': Teary-eyed Rohit Sharma reflects on Team India's World Cup win - Read full statement

With Virat Kohli saving his best for the last, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma had nothing but praise for the outgoing ace batter after Rahul Dravid-coached Team India outclassed South Africa by the barest of margins to win its second ICC T20 World Cup on Saturday. Throwing weight behind an underfire Kohli, Indian skipper Rohit had tipped his predecessor to shrug off his below-par run in the lead-up to the ICC T20 World Cup final between India and South Africa at the Kensington Oval. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma celebrate with the trophy after winning the T20 World Cup(REUTERS)

Former India skipper Kohli played the match-winning knock to help Rohit and Co. end South Africa's unbeaten run in the T20 World Cup final. Kohli's majestic knock of 76 from 59 balls paved the way for Team India to edge past South Africa in the final-over thriller. Rohit failed to hold back his tears after India's second World Cup win in the shortest format. Reflecting on India’s unbeaten run at the ICC event, the Indian skipper said the historic win resulted from the team's quiet preparation over the past three years.

ALSO READ: Hardik Pandya fails to hold back tears, recalls painful IPL stint after India claim World Cup crown: ‘Haven’t spoken…’

‘Hard to sum up what we have been through for the last 3-4 years’

“Very hard to sum up what we have been through for the last 3-4 years. We work very hard as a team, and a lot has gone on behind the scenes. It is not today, it is what we have been doing for the last 3-4 years. We have played lots of high-pressure games and come on the wrong side, too. But the guys understand what is to be done when the back is against the wall, we stuck together, and the guys, all of us, really wanted to win this really bad. I am very proud of this bunch of boys for giving us the liberty to play the way we want and execute. And credit needs to go to the management as well,” Rohit said.

Skipper Rohit also saluted run-machine Kohli after India defeated the Proteas by seven runs in the World Cup final. Former India skipper Kohli was adjudged the Player of the Match for his batting heroics against South Africa. Kohli embraced a lean phase in the T20 World Cup before the final. The Indian opener scored only 75 runs in seven innings at a woeful average of 10.71 in the build-up to the summit clash. Collecting the Player of the Match award, Kohli revealed that he has played his last T20I game for Team India.

'Nobody was in doubt with Virat's form'

“Nobody was in doubt with Virat's form. We know the quality he has, come the occasion the big players will stand up. Virat was holding that end up for us; we wanted someone to bat as long as possible. This wasn't a wicket where a new guy could come and play straight. That's where Virat's experience comes through. I've been someone who has seen him play for so many years, but I don't even know how he does it. It is a masterclass. He backs his skills, and he is a very confident lad. Hardik was brilliant as well, bowling that last over. It is fantastic for the fans to support us from New York to Barbados. And all the guys in India, it is a late night, but I'm sure they'll all be waiting to watch this. They have been waiting a long time, just like us,” Rohit added.