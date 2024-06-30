Hardik Pandya fails to hold back tears, recalls painful IPL stint after India claim World Cup crown: ‘Haven’t spoken…’

From facing the wrath of jeering Mumbai Indians (MI) fans to propelling Rohit Sharma's Team India to a historic title win in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup, Hardik Pandya completed his stunning turnaround at the grandest stage on Saturday. Ending India's long wait for an ICC title, all-rounder Hardik defended 15 runs in the final over to set up the dramatic win of the Virat Kohli-starrer side over South Africa in the summit clash at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. Hardik Pandya was visibly emotional after India scripted history by winning its second T20 World Cup title. (Star Sports)

Before being appointed as the vice-captain of Team India's T20I side for the World Cup, Hardik left the Gujarat Titans in a sensational all-cash deal to join Mumbai Indians for IPL 2024. Pandya succeeded Rohit as the leader of the five-time winners for the 2024 season of the IPL. Rejected by legions of MI fans after his ascension to the captaincy throne, Hardik endured a tough homecoming as the all-rounder was booed incessantly in the IPL.

A victim of misplaced criticism in the 2024 edition of the IPL, Hardik's selection in the Indian T20 World Cup squad was also questioned by his critics during the cash-rich league stage. Hardik failed to fire for MI in the IPL and the five-time winners were the first side to bow out of the playoff race last season.

Turning the IPL boos into cheers at the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean, Hardik regained top form and played a crucial role in India's second title success in the shortest format. Speaking to Star Sports after India's thrilling win over South Africa, Hardik admitted that he went through a lot in the past six months.

“It means a lot. Very emotional, we’ve been working very hard and something was not clicking. But today we got what the whole nation wanted. More special for me, how my last 6 months were, I haven’t spoken a word. I knew that if I kept working hard I could shine and do what I could do. Getting an opportunity like this makes it more special. We always believed, it was just about executing our plans and staying calm and letting the pressure come to them,” Hardik said.

“Credit to Jassi (Bumrah) and the other bowlers for those last 5 overs. Knew it would not help me if I wasn’t calm, wanted to commit 100% to every ball I’ve bowled. I’ve always enjoyed pressure. Very happy for him (Dravid), he’s been a wonderful man, really enjoyed working with him, to give him a farewell like this is wonderful, have had a very good relationship with him and became friends. Very happy for all the support staff,” Hardik added.