Biden told key ally he's contemplating whether to continue his 2024 run: Report

After underperforming in the first presidential debate of 2024, Joe Biden is weighing whether to continue in the race. With the Democrats losing faith in his candidacy, Biden confided in a key ally that he knows he may not be able to salvage his position, New York Times reported on Wednesday. Joe Biden reportedly told a key ally that he is contemplating whether to continue in the 2024 Presidential race(Bloomberg)

Biden admits he's worried about the race

“He knows if he has two more events like that, we’re in a different place” by the end of the weekend, said the ally, who has not been named by the outlet, referring to the president's CNN debate debacle. Biden's shaky performance last week ignited rumours that his own party may consider dumping him from the ballot. The ally revealed that although Biden is still devoted to the fight for re-election, he is well aware that the upcoming events “must go well.”

He is scheduled for an interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos on Friday, and campaign stops in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. With Biden's fears made public, the conversation is the first indication that the US president is seriously concerned about his current position and whether he can gain the trust of his fellow Democrats and voters.

On the other hand, despite stating outright lies, Donald Trump emerged as a winner in the eyes of Republicans, who have also made claims about the Democrats considering a replacement for Biden. Nikki Haley, who previously dropped out of the race, wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Mark my words….Biden will not be the Democrat nominee. Republicans, get your guard up!”

However, White House spokesman Andrew Bates denied such claims, calling them “absolutely false.” Bates added that the White House had not been given enough time to respond. The outlet adds that a top advisor to Biden, who also chose to remain anonymous, said that the president was “well aware of the political challenge he faces.”