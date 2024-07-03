White House breaks silence on report Joe Biden ‘not a pleasant person’, staffers 'scared' of him

Amidst calls to withdraw from the presidential race, Joe Biden has been hit by a scathing report, claiming that White House employees have been pressured to tread carefully around the 81-year-old POTUS while briefing him on particular subjects. This is because they do not want to incur his wrath and are “scared s–tless” of him. Some Biden advisers believe the White House workers have to navigate a minefield before meetings to prevent him from becoming agitated. (REUTERS)

Some Biden advisers believe the White House workers have to navigate a minefield before meetings to prevent him from becoming agitated. Describing the situation, one senior administration official told Politico, saying, “It's like, 'You can't include that, that will set him off,' or 'Put that in, he likes that.”

“It's a Rorschach test, not a briefing,” the source declared, calling Biden an unpleasant person to be around while giving him briefings. “It’s very difficult, and people are scared s—less of him.”

The insider further claimed that Biden takes advice only from handful of top advisers, making his inner circle extremely close-knit.

Meanwhile, White House's Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates strongly refuted the report about the president's characterization, stating to Fox News Digital “that's simply not who he is.”

Biden's family members blame staff for poor debate performance: Report

Politico also revealed that Biden's family members have severely criticized his staff members, claiming they failed to sufficiently prepare the president to launch a more dedicated campaign, to concentrate on outlining his four-year plan rather than defending his past performance, and to let him work too much without getting enough sleep.

According to Politico, the family's criticism was specifically directed toward senior adviser Anita Dunn and her husband Bob Bauer, Biden's attorney who played Donald Trump during debate rehearsals at Camp David, and ex-chief of staff Ron Klain.

Democrats are in a state of turmoil following Biden's disastrous debate performance and they are becoming anxious about their prospects of winning the November elections.

White House official, Biden's former and current staffers react

Not just White House, Biden's current and former staffers also contested his characterization during briefings.

“I personally helped brief President Biden many times and this was not my experience. In fact, it was the opposite — we were overinclusive about flagging downsides of any recommended course of action so he could fully evaluate costs and benefits,” stated Bharat Ramamurti, a former deputy director of the National Economic Council.

In a statement, Bates also slammed the assertions as "unfair distortions of processes that exist in every administration".

According to him, employees in every administration would prefer to spend more time with the president and other high-ranking officials.

While Biden has acknowledged his mistakes during the presidential debate, his campaign has confirmed that he will take part in an ABC News-hosted debate with Trump on September 10.

In addition, Biden will participate in an interview with ABC, which will be televised later this week.