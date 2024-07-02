Replacing Biden would cost Democrats the 2024 Presidential election, top election forecaster warns

The historian who correctly predicted the outcome of 9 out of 10 US elections warned that replacing Joe Biden would cost Democrats the 2024 race. Allan Lichtman gave his insight on Biden's debate debacle in an interview with CNN's Abby Phillip on Friday. The 77-year-old professor shut down the advice from so-called “pundits” and “analysts” who have no record of predicting elections. Historian who predicted 9 out of 10 US elections says that replacing Biden would cost Democrats the 2024 election

Top historian explains why Biden's replacement could cost Dems the 2024 election

“It’s a huge mistake. They're not doctors. They don't know whether Biden is physically capable of carrying out a second term or not,” Lichtman said, adding, “So, this is all foolhardy nonsense.” He called out both parties, saying, “Republicans have no principles. Democrats have no spine.”

Lichtman reiterated his frustration with the Republicans, slamming them for “sticking with a blatant liar [Trump] who lied for every one minute and 20 seconds of that debate.”

“And by the way, lies stick. Debate performances can be overcome. And now the first sign of, you know, adversity, the spineless Democrats want to throw under the bus their own incumbent president. My goodness,” Lichtman continued.

Following the first presidential debate on Thursday, the likelihood of Biden being dropped from the ballot turned into a raging debate. Republicans, in particular, affirmed that a new face will represent the Democrats.

Many claimed that Michelle Obama was the most probable candidate to replace Biden following his unsatisfactory performance. However, Lichtman, who has a proven track record of foreseeing the outcome of elections, believes there is still some hope left for the US president.

Lichtman explained how “debates are not predictive of outcomes,” citing Hillary Clinton's election loss despite winning all three debates. “John Kerry won all the debates, still lost. Barack Obama got trounced 72 to 20 percent in the poll, worse than Biden, and went on to win,” he added.