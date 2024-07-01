 Taraji P. Henson slams Donald Trump, parodies Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us at 2024 BET Awards - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jul 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Taraji P. Henson slams Donald Trump, parodies Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us at 2024 BET Awards

ByArya Vaishnavi
Jul 01, 2024 04:01 PM IST

In an ironic twist, Taraji changed the lyrics of the famed diss track directed at Drake to This About Us as a reference to cultural solidarity.

Taraji P. Henson hosted the 2024 Bet Awards, held at Los Angeles' Peacock Theater on Sunday. The 53-year-old actress gave quite a show with seven outfit changes, a brutal jab at Donald Trump, and a parody of Kendrick Lamar's recent hit, Not Like Us.

Taraji P. Henson took a jab at Donald Trump and parodied Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us
Taraji P. Henson took a jab at Donald Trump and parodied Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us

Taraji mocks Donald Trump's ‘Black jobs’ comment

The Color Purple star roasted the former President for claiming that immigrants are “taking Black jobs” during CNN's presidential debate against Joe Biden. The presumptive GOP nominee faced severe backlash for citing data without any factual basis.

ALSO READ: Hawk Tuah girl joins Zach Bryan onstage during Quittin Time tour in Nashville. Watch

“They’re taking Black jobs now, and it could be 18, it could be 19 and even 20 million people. They’re taking Black jobs, and they’re taking Hispanic jobs, and you haven’t seen it yet, but you’re going to see something that’s going to be the worst in our history,” Trump said.

During her opening monologue, Taraji called out Trump for his false statement, saying, “[This is] a show packed full of all-stars with Black jobs. Whatever that means. But clearly, we know there’s a difference – thanks for the info, but we already knew it.”

Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss track parody

Following Megan Thee Stallion's energetic medley of her popular tracks, Hiss, Boa, and Where Them Girls At, Taraji took the stage to perform a spoof of Not Like Us. The Empire star was dressed as Lamar at his Juneteenth show, The Pop Out: Ken and Friends.

ALSO READ: Firerose recalls traumatic marriage with Miley Cyrus' father Billy Ray, ‘I was afraid’

In an ironic twist, Taraji changed the lyrics of the famed diss track directed at Drake to This About Us as a reference to cultural solidarity. The Baby Boy actress drew loud cheers from the audience with her rendition of Lamar's track. For the energetic performance, she was styled by the legendary duo Wayman and Micah.

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Music / Taraji P. Henson slams Donald Trump, parodies Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us at 2024 BET Awards
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On