Snoop Dogg declares Kendrick Lamar ‘King of the West’ after The Pop Out show

The verdict is out! Snoop Dogg has declared Kendrick Lamar the “King of the West” following the star-studded Juneteenth event. On Tuesday, the Humble hitmaker took the stage at The Pop Out: Ken And Friends, held in Los Angeles. The 37-year-old rapper's fiery performance and heartwarming display of unity left fans and fellow artists awestruck. Taking to Instagram Friday, the 52-year-old rap veteran showered nothing but praises on Lamar. Snoop Dogg praises Kendrick Lamar for his explosive performance at The Pop Out

Snoop Dogg crowns Kendrick Lamar ‘King’

Snoop gave Lamar a massive shoutout for his latest concert, where he not only debuted Not Like Us live for the first time but played it five times. In an Instagram live from Canada, Snoop greeted his fans, “Top of the morning, big Snoop Dogg coming at you live from Canada.”

He continued, “Sending a big shout out to K Dot and all the homies from the west that stood together, unified, organized, in peace [and] love.” The DNA crooner's explosive performance at The Pop Out serves as a victory lap in his bitter feud with Drake.

“That was beautiful, that was fun to watch. Beautiful to see all of my peoples come together. And K Dot... You are the king of the west, that's the kind of s**t kings do. We unite, we bring our peoples together,” the Drop It Like It's Hot rapper added.

During the glitzy event, held at the Kia forum, Lamar brought together all 25 performers as a nod to the West Coast rap fraternity. Among those present were included Tyler, the Creator, YG, Roddy Ricch, Ty Dolla $ign, Dom Kennedy, Steve Lacy, and Dr. Dre. As they all gathered onstage, Lamar instructed them to say, “One West!”

The Swimming Pools rapper said, “This is unity, y'all just don't know man.” “Everybody got fallen sons but we’re right here, right now celebrating all of them, this s**t is special,” he added.