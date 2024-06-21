Kendrick Lamar filming new music vid with beefed up security in Compton: Perfect homecoming after Drake battle victory

Kendrick Lamar's perfect plans for homecoming are shaping up well after his Drake battle victory lap, which seemingly culminated at the cathartic showing of his Juneteenth “Pop Out” concert at the KIA Forum in Inglewood. After rubbing his triumph in Drizzy's face, belting out his diss anthem and targeting him not once but five times, K. Dot is finally going home for a new business. FILE - Kendrick Lamar performs at Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Indio, Calif. Apple Music announced on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, their 10 greatest albums of all time and Lamar's 2012 “good kid, m.A.A.d city” came in seventh on the list. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

According to TMZ's latest scoop, the Pulitzer-winning hip-hop legend is ready to film a new music video this weekend in his home city, Compton. On top of that, the “DAMN” artist is beefing up his entourage by reinforcing security measures for himself, his team and the community.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Law enforcement sources are well in the know about his beef with the “Hotline Bling” singer, but no direct, known threats that need tackling at this time have emerged in the present.

Also read | Travis Scott launches T-shirt line featuring his Miami arrest mug shot. Grab yours quickly

Kendrick Lamar beefing up security for new music video shoot in Compton

Authorities told the media outlet that the trailblazing rapper will soon be filming a new music video - all over Compton. His team has covered all the documentation, with permits and proper approvals, for the project to sail smoothly. Once the music video shoot officially takes off the ground, the LA County Sheriff's Department will reportedly dispatch deputies for extra security.

Although the team strength is kept under wraps, TMZ revealed that the “PRIDE” rapper's production company is paying them $120 an hour.

Sources also said that LASD and other authorities hope for smooth sailing ahead. The video is expected to encompass Compton's wholistic aesthetic as a beautiful city, diverting from a violent image consumed by crime and gangs for decades. The initial descriptions of the project are already setting Kendrick's efforts apart, extending a love letter to his home city. It follows the example he set earlier this June when he first appeared at Compton College after his war of words with Drake.

Also read | Old Justin Timberlake anti-drinking commercial ‘ages poorly,’ resurfaces and goes viral after his arrest

Addressing the class of 2024 graduates, he delivered an inspirational speech, extolling Compton as “not only a representation of the world, but it's a representation of me.” “I still believe in Compton. Compton's always been a future for me. I think we breed some of the most incredible individuals, creators, intellectuals, talent,” he added.

Lamar's heated crossfire with Drizzy seemingly concluded with the release of his final diss piece, “Not Like Us," in May. Nevertheless, authorities are fervidly surveilling social media for any bubbling drama in sight. After he got the masses chanting with him in unison at the Forum on Wednesday, he has notably returned to the Top 10 on Global Spotify with “Not Like Us.” The same song also earned him a stellar comeback on the US Spotify chart.

The “Humble” songster also topped Apple Music US, defeating Sabrina Carpenter's “Please Please Please.” Rubbing salt on Drake's wounds, even Billboard charts sided with Lamar following his song's release two months ago.

In an unrelated twist, the HBO show “Euphoria's" executive producer was faced with three grave incidents, including the shooting of one of his security guards.