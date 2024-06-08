Kendrick Lamar's surprise Compton College speech marks 1st public appearance since Drake beef: ‘Nothing more valuable…’

Rising above his undying hip-hop feud with Drake that rocked his fans' world for over a month, Kendrick Lamar finally made his overdue public appearance. Pulling up to the Compton College commencement ceremony, the Pulitzer-winning artist delivered a surprise speech to the 2024 graduates. Kendrick Lamar takes Compton College's commencement ceremony by storm with his rousing address.

Embracing the impact of his hometown, Compton, California, the ‘HUMBLE’ hitmaker proudly spoke to those present in his rousing address: “Here is not only a representation of the world, but it's a representation of me.”

Kendrick Lamar's Compton College commencement ceremony speech

Although Lamar's words have never failed to move listeners, the ‘Rich Spirit’ rapper's Compton speech especially struck a chord with the audience as he continued his genuine expression, overflowing with inspiration for this year's class of graduates.

Despite travelling the world while spreading his art, Lamar didn't forget his roots. Proclaiming, “It's no place like this one right here,” while alluding to his hometown, Kendrick also said, “I still believe in Compton. Compton always been a future for me. I think we breed some of the most incredible individuals, creators, intellectuals, talent.”

As unapologetic as ever, Lamar hoped to break preconceived notions targeting Gen Z's morale. He urged the youthful generation to take control of today's narrative, “Some people tell us, this generation don't have what it takes… They wrong though. You know why? Because not only y'all have what it takes, but y'all have something even bigger. Y'all have the heart.” Pushing forth with his awakening address, Lamar reminded the young minds, “Y'all have the courage to be independent thinkers… There's nothing more valuable than that.”

Encouraging everyone to speak their mind with conviction and passion while being unapologetic about it, the ‘PRIDE’ artist concluded his surprise speech by boosting the graduates' confidence: “This degree that y'all have right here is just as big as any degree.”

Kendrick firmly asserted in his closing remarks, “It's all about taking these resources and taking what you learned and applying them. It's simple as that.”

Founded in 1927, Compton College in California is a public community college.

As for Lamar's upcoming schedule, the 36-year-old rapper recently announced a one-of-a-kind concert, ‘The Pop Out—Ken And Friends.’ The highly anticipated July 19 event will be held at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, and will kick off at 4 p.m. If you missed out on snagging the tickets to the concert, Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch will be streaming the session live at 4 p.m. PT, just in time for the celebrations of Black Music Month.