Taylor Swift is ‘jealous’ of Billie Eilish’s success as she launches ‘vicious campaign’; insider claims

Rumours of clash between pop superstars Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish have been steadily growing for weeks, leaving fans divided on social media. A recent shocking claim has revealed a surprising perspective on the cause of the conflict. An insider alleges that the Grammy-winning artist Taylor Swift, a pop icon with years of reign at the top, might be harbouring jealousy towards Billie's incredible achievements. The 22 years old recently made history becoming the youngest person to win two Academy Awards and data suggests her songs are continuously giving Swift a good competition. There are rumours around a feud between Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish.

Is Taylor ‘jealous’ of Billie?

“Industry insiders aren't blind to the fact that Taylor is weaponizing her fans and that Billie appears to be the latest victim in that campaign,” a source close to Billie told Daily Mail in an explosive interview. The 14-time Grammy winner, currently on her Eras Tour, was called out for feeling jealous of a peer's success by an insider, who also claimed that the Cruel Summer singer launched a ‘vicious campaign’ against her next target.

“she does all she can to make sure her fans start vicious online campaigns to bring that person down without ever telling them to stop. And all while operating under the guise of being America's sweetheart,” the source added.

Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish lock horns in music battle

Back in May, Billie Eilish seemingly took a dig at Taylor Swift by making it clear to her fans that she would not be performing concerts for over three hours. “I’m not doing a three-hour show, that’s literally psychotic,” Billie said while chatting with fans on the Stationhead app. Social media speculated that this comment was directed at Taylor, who is on her Eras Tour and typically holds three-hour-long concerts. “Nobody wants that. You guys don’t want that. I don’t want that. I don’t even want that as a fan. My favourite artist in the world, I’m not trying to hear them for three hours. That’s far too long,” Billie added.

Things seemed peaceful between Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish until recently. However, tension reportedly escalated after both of them released their new album around the same time and it turned into a chart battle. The explosive claims from the insider come after, Taylor’s recent TTPD album kept sitting at the number one position since it came out. Yet, some music critics wonder if the many exclusive versions of the album are being used as a strategy to maintain its top position.

Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish’s chart battle and jabs

This issue gained attention when two of these exclusive versions were released on the same day as Eilish's latest album, Hit Me Hard and Soft. Eilish's team seemed to express some frustration, with her manager hinting that Swift's release strategy might unintentionally overshadow other artists' work in a now-deleted tweet which was earlier reshared.

When Billie hit out at 'wasteful' artists

Remarks have also come from Billie Eilish, the singer behind What Was I Made For? from Barbie. In March, Billie criticised artists who produce excessive amounts of vinyl packages, accusing them of doing it "just to get you to keep buying more."

Meanwhile, Swift and her vinyls are a 'love story everyone dies to get their hands on. Insider details indicate that Eilish is hesitant to cause a public split and is currently facing baseless harassment on the internet by Swift's supporters.

"Billie doesn't want anything to do with a "feud", she's not interested in the drama, and she's done nothing to provoke it whatsoever," an insider said at the time. Whether these claims are true or simply the beginning of a new musical feud remains to be seen. However, one thing is certain: Swift's fans will always stand by her side.