Taylor Swift fans are wearing adult diapers for Eras Tour: Reddit suggests best ‘bathroom break songs’

Forget friendship bracelets and light sticks; the hottest accessory for die-hard Swifties attending the Eras Tour isn't what you'd expect. Swifties are going to extreme lengths to ensure they don't miss a single moment of her performance. In a shocking confession, fans have admitted to wearing adult diapers, sparking debates on social media about whether taking a 10-15 minute bathroom break is worth missing any part of the show. The discussion is buzzing ahead of the Cruel Summer singer’s next stop in Scotland. During the third night of The Eras Tour show in Stockholm, Sweden, Taylor Swift paused the acoustic set to check on her fans (AFP)

“Taylor Swift fandom is truly on another level—Swifties are posting on TikTok about wearing adult diapers to the Eras Tour so they don’t miss a single song.” A social media user wrote on X (formerly twitter) after sharing the video where fans can be seen discussing the pros and cons of wearing an adult diaper to the concert. The reason? Well, after shelling out big bucks to secure tickets and then enduring long queues for hours, braving extreme weather conditions, they are unwilling to miss even a single second of Taylor's performance while waiting in line for the restroom.

A fan on X wrote, "Tryna figure out how tf I’m supposed to not pee for 3 and a half hours when I see Taylor Swift and the only thing I can think off is too wear adult nappies xoxox." Another said, “Just saw multiple tiktoks of swifties wearing diapers to the eras tour to s*** and p*** themselves to avoid missing any song… what the actual hell.”

Reddit suggests best ‘bathroom break’ eras tour song

Caught between the fear of missing a single magical moment and the impending bladder rebellion? Reddit comes to the rescue with a clever plan, sparing you from the dreaded discussion about diapers. It turns out, whenever there's a change in "Era," Taylor takes a well-deserved backstage break for a costume change, offering a good chance to take breaks. "If you really need to go, I would say the best time is right after 'Enchanted', like when she’s walking off the stage in her beautiful princess gorgeous ball gown. Run up the stairs, go to the bathroom then, because there’s a long interlude right before Red," aTikTok user said.

One fan even swears by a tried-and-true method: hitting the restroom after the opening act and before Taylor takes the stage – a bathroom break success story. One more advised, "If you really have to go, don't hold it because the Midnights section is so dance-y that you don't wanna be, like, standing there crossing your legs thinking about how bad you have to pee."

“Shake it off was my run and pee song during rep tour, and I mean I RAN. I also was lucky enough to go two nights in a row so I felt okay seeing it one night missing it the second.” One more commented on the thread.

A young woman revealed that she and her friend merchandise during "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)" when there were no lines, saying, "You can judge me." The strategy praised by host, Ria Ciuffo, who clarified hat exiting during a longer track guarantees you'll only miss a small portion of it, in contrast to exiting from shorter tracks, which might result in missing several songs.

Taylor will be taking part in three back-to-back shows in Scotland from June 7, 8, and 9, followed by a trip to Liverpool to play at Anfield Stadium over three nights, June 13, 14, and 15 and then Wales.