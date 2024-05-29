Did Billie Eilish take a dig at Taylor Swift by calling three hour concerts ‘psychotic’?

Pop star sensation Billie Eilish is working on coming back with her music tours, but she has made one thing clear to her fans: She will not be performing in concerts for over three hours. And social media is convinced that it is a subtle dig at singer Taylor Swift who is currently on her Era tour. (Also read: Taylor Swift vs Billie Eilish: Vinyl remark and album release drama explained) There are rumours around a feud between Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish.

These days, three hour concert length seems to be a common thing among touring artists like Taylor and Bruce Springsteen. During a pop-in chat with fans on the Stationhead app over the weekend, Billie was asked if her audience can expect that kind of length show from her on the upcoming Hit Me Hard and Soft tour.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Her response

“I’m not doing a three-hour show, that’s literally psychotic,” Billie said as per fan recordings during a chat with fans on the Stationhead app, per a report on People.

“Nobody wants that. You guys don’t want that. I don’t want that. I don’t even want that as a fan. My favourite artist in the world, I’m not trying to hear them for three hours. That’s far too long.”

Billie announced the tour, which is in support of her latest album, on April 29. It will kick off in September in North America. She will also tour in Australia, Europe, the UK and Ireland.

Shade at Taylor Swift

While Taylor and Billie have maintained that they are cordial with each other, some are now convinced that a feud is brewing following her latest statement. That’s because Taylor’s Eras Tour spans an average of three hours and 15 minutes.

Taking to X, one user wrote, “I'll start out by saying I'm a Billie fan over Taylor's music & I've also been to thousand's of live concerts. More than anyone I personally know. I disagree with her statement wholeheartedly. I most Def want to see an artist i love for 3+ hours." While a second added: “That’s how long concerts should be.” “Billie Eilish’s fans most likely go to concerts without chaperones. They’re young. That’s probably why she’s not into having three-hour shows,” wrote one.

Taylor Swift is everywhere you look right now. Wonder what's the big deal about her? Read our special story, a primer on everything Swift

At the moment, both the singers are certainly battling it out for top spot in the music world following the release of their albums. Taylor has released The Tortured Poets Department last month while Billie released Hit Me Hard and Soft.