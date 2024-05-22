Taylor Swift vs Billie Eilish: Vinyl remark and album release drama explained

Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish have recently found themselves at the center of an online controversy. The conflict has two main aspects, Eilish's comments about vinyl variants of music albums, which some interpreted as a dig at Swift, and the timing of Swift unveiling three new editions of her album "The Tortured Poets Department" on the same day Eilish released her first album since 2021, sparking backlash from Eilish's fans. Ongoing online Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift controversy.

Here is all you need to know about the ongoing drama between Taylor swift and Billie Eilish.

The controversy began when Billie Eilish shared her views in a Billboard interview, criticizing the release of vinyl packages by other artists due to the deteriorating global climate. She didn't name anyone, but Swifties assumed who she was aiming for!

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Eilish described the practice of releasing multiple vinyl variants—slightly different versions of the same album with minor tweaks to cover art, color, or tracks—as “frustrating” and environmentally harmful. She suggested that some artists use this strategy primarily to generate profit.

Billie Eilish responds to Taylor Swift fans accusing her of taking a dig at their beloved artist.(Instagram )

Some Taylor Swift fans interpreted Eilish's comments as a personal attack on Swift, who is known for producing multiple vinyl versions of her albums. Swift has previously faced criticism for her environmental impact, with her carbon emissions being scrutinized. While the average person emits about 16 metric tons of carbon yearly, Swift’s emissions total 393 metric tons annually.

Swift has notably released four versions of her album "Midnights" and eight variants of her 2020 album "Folklore." In response to the backlash from Swift's fans, Eilish clarified in an Instagram story that she “wasn’t singling anyone out” and was merely highlighting a broader issue within the music industry, of which she acknowledged she was also a part.

Why are Billie Eilish fans angry at Taylor Swift?

Billie Eilish recently released "Hit Me Hard And Soft," her first album since 2021. On the same day, Taylor Swift unveiled three new editions of her album "The Tortured Poets Department." According to the Daily Mail, Eilish's fans accused Swift of attempting to overshadow Eilish's release with the timing of her announcement. While Eilish has clarified her stance on her vinyl statements, Swift has yet to comment on the ongoing controversy.

Netizens have taken to X(formerly Twitter) to express their views,“She's trying to block her she hate to see other women win.”

“Taylor swift is the fakest feminist ever cause she's releases a 3 new version of her album as same day as billie eilish dropping her new album…,” said one user.

Another chimes in, “She did it on purpose cause Billie talked about the vinyls.

“A 31 yr old fighting a 22 yr old is so nasty and childish,” added one user.

While some jumped in to defend Taylor Swift, “she just released voice memos for three songs omg just leave her alone.”

“TAYLOR KEEP WINNING,” added another.