Camila Cabello has solution to end Kendrick and Drake’s beef as its 'so frustrating to see…'

ByBhavika Rathore
Jun 29, 2024 10:46 AM IST

Singer Camila Cabello commented on the Kendrick and Drake feud, and offered a solution to end it once and for all.

The Kendrick Lamar and Drake feud saga has been going on for months now and singer Camila Cabello is the latest celebrity to express her thoughts on the verbal spat. The American singer-songwriter recently talked to Sunday Times for promotion of her upcoming album C, XOXO. The album contains two songs that feature the 37-year-old rapper. While conversing about the album, the topic of the cold war between two rappers came up. Camila provided a simple solution which could help conclude the years-long feud.

Singer Camila Cabello commented on the Kendrick and Drake feud and offered a solution to end it.(AP Photo, AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Singer Camila Cabello commented on the Kendrick and Drake feud and offered a solution to end it.(AP Photo, AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Camila’s solution for the Kendrick-Drake feud

Camila, who is collaborating with Drake on two tracks, namely Hot Uptown and Uuugly, had an appetizing solution to their rap war. As reported by People Magazine, when asked about her opinion, the singer said, “It’s so frustrating to see people talk about someone you know in a way that is negative”.

She continued offering a solution to end this war, “You’re like, ‘Dang, if only you guys could just have dinner or something.’” However, she did not take the name of either of the rappers in her opinion on the topic.

Camila roped in the Canadian rapper for two tracks on her latest album by sliding into the rapper’s DMs, she told in the interview.

The Kendrick-Drake feud timeline

The feud between rappers, Drake and Kendrick has been going on for years now. Initially, the two shared a good bond with each other when they first collaborated in the year 2011. But nothing has been the same since the collaboration. 

In 2013, after Kendrick became a household name, he spited a lot of big names in the rap industry including Drake on Big Sean’s Control. Drake hit right back the same month with a  track of his own as reported by Billboard. The war of tracks continued in 2015-2016 but nothing that caused much controversy.

In October of 2023, Drake dropped a track with J. Cole to which Kendrick replied with his surprise drop. Since then the two have been exchanging tracks back and forth with each of them releasing three tracks targeting the other. The final round included Drake releasing The Heart Part 6 and Kendrick releasing Not Like Us. The feud enraged when the latter's response debuted at No.1 on Billboard Hot 100.

 

