Donald Trump takes brutal dig at Michelle Obama amid calls to replace Biden: ‘I would be very happy if…’

Donald Trump took a pot shot at former First Lady Michelle Obama amid calls for her to announce her candidacy for the presidential elections following incumbent President Joe Biden's “disastrous” debate performance. Donald Trump highlighted that a survey was conducted to see how various Democrats, including prominent figures like Michelle Obama, would fare against him in a hypothetical match up.

In a Friday campaign event in Virginia, Trump spoke to his supporters , stressing the apprehensions expressed by some Democratic Party members regarding Biden's performance on Thursday and how it will affect his Democrat rival in November.

He highlighted that a survey was conducted to see how various Democrats, including prominent figures like Michelle Obama, would fare against him in a hypothetical match up.

Trump claimed, “They polled everybody. They polled Michelle Obama, she polls very badly. No, she polls terribly.”

He, however, added that it difficult to believe that “crooked” Biden polls better than other Democrats.

Trump also quipped that he would be “very happy” if Democrats choose VP Kamala Harris to be the presidential nominee.

Democrats in full ‘panic’ mode after Biden's debate performance

Democrats reportedly went into “panic” mode following Thursday night's debate, as Biden struggled for a few minutes, sounding hoarse and taking his time answering the questions. The 81-year-old POTUS was suffering from a cold during the debate, as per his close aides.

Michelle Obama has been mentioned as a potential Biden replacement, with several netizens expressing their support for her candidacy and calling on the POTUS to step down. However, Obama's office has clarified that she has no plans to run for presidency. According to polling, Obama would be behind Trump by about seven percentage points in a hypothetical matchup.

Obama's office stated in a statement to NBC News in March she back Biden and Harris' reelection campaign.

Also Read: ‘Aggressive’ Donald Trump ‘wins’ first face-off against a ‘struggling’ Joe Biden: The key takeaways

Biden addresses concerns over his debate performance

Biden, addressing a rally in North Carolina on Friday, spoke to supporters and addressed the complaints about his performance in the debate.

On stage in Raleigh, Biden declared, “I know I'm not a young man, to state the obvious,” as per a Reuters.

“I don't walk as easy as I used to, I don't speak as smoothly as I used to, I don't debate as well as I used to,” he admitted. “I would not be running again if I didn't believe with all my heart and soul that I could do this job. The stakes are too high.”