Mary Trump tears into ‘cruel’ Donald Trump for ‘dangerous lies’ during debate, but admits it would be absurd to…

While Joe Biden has been facing criticism for his first presidential debate performance with Donald Trump, former president's estranged niece, Mary Trump, commented on her uncle performance. Mary Trump highlighted her continued support of Biden following the debate and called Trump's performance "apocalyptically disastrous" in a Substack post.(AP )

The first 2024 presidential debate took place in Atlanta on June 27, featuring a head-to-head match between Biden and his GOP rival Trump. Since then, Biden has been under fire for his performance at the debate, during which he frequently made mistakes in his speech, lost his thread of thought, and was difficult to understand due to his scratchy voice.

Following the debate, Mary highlighted her continued support of Biden and called Trump's performance "apocalyptically disastrous" in a Substack post.

While acknowledging that it “would be absurd to pretend” that Biden had a good debate, she stressed that Trump too should be facing calls to drop out of the presidential race.

Speaking honestly about Trump, she said that "if the metrics by which we're measuring success are honesty, policy, a vision for America, and the defense of democracy, had a debate so apocalyptically disastrous."

She went on to say that she couldn't believe that not a single expert or a Republican official, of whom she is aware of, has asked Trump to drop out of the race.

"If we're only going to count style over substance, I'll take hoarse and halting over hate-filled and unhinged every day of the week," she continued.

Trump's niece attacked CNN's Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, who moderated the debate in Atlanta, for allowing "Donald to steamroll the truth with an incessant stream of increasingly bizarre and dangerous lies."

Citing Trump's lies during the debate, she pointed out that the GOP leader said Nancy Pelosi was responsible for Capitol riots on January 6, he had placed a restriction on the price of insulin and not Biden, and that some Democratic states permit "abortion until after birth."

Earlier in June, Pelosi had told MSNBC that Trump and "his toadies do not want to face the facts," rejecting the former president's interpretation of her assertion that she was the cause of the January 6 riots. "They're trying to do revisionist history," she stated.

Mary Trump calls Donald Trump a ‘traitor’

In her post, Mary called Trump a "cruel, a fundamentally dishonest man, a criminal, and a traitor."

She said Trump doesn't deserve any credit for blatantly lying, vigorously attacking America, or painting a terrifying picture of the country where millions of women are denied their most basic human rights.

Stressing that Biden stammered a lot due to a cold, she stated, "Donald Trump is a traitor. The former should not in any way negate the latter."