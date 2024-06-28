Donald Trump's niece Mary announces major move ahead of presidential debate: 'I'm in Atlanta tonight to…'

Donald Trump's estranged niece Mary Trump has launched a scathing attack against the former president with her latest move ahead of the presidential debate. Donald Trump's niece Mary Trump announced that she will make her appearance in the spin room alongside the Biden campaign.(AP )

On Thursday night, Trump and President Joe Biden will square off in their first presidential debate of 2024. The debate will be moderated by CNN anchors Dana Bash and Jake Tapper in Atlanta, Georgia at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

While the debate offers Biden and Trump an opportunity to clarify their positions on crucial issues like immigration, the economy, and abortion to millions of potential voters, Mary Trump announced that she will make her appearance in the spin room alongside the Biden campaign.

Politico reported that Biden's campaign will have various surrogates in the spin room, such as former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance-Bottoms, former congressman Cedric Richmond, representatives Robert Garcia, Jasmine Crockett, and senators Raphael Warnock of Georgia and Gavin Newsom of California.

Also Read: Biden-Trump debate live updates

Trump ‘cannot be trusted’, says Mary

"I'm in Atlanta tonight to remind everyone who Donald is as a person and how he would rule as a president because the stakes are far too high for us to get this wrong: We cannot afford to allow Donald Trump anywhere near the levers of power again," Trump's niece said in a statement, according to The Hill.

Speaking to The Hill, she emphasised that Trump "cannot be trusted", adding that his last administration was just a "warm-up for much worse to come."

Stating that Trump is desperate for power, Mary said he has demonstrated that he is not deserving as he is only fixated on getting it back for his own advantage. "He must be stopped," she uttered.

Predicting the consequences after Trump getting re-elected to the White House, she said his critics won't be safe “because revenge and retribution are what he traffics in.” “I'm here tonight because only President Biden can stop Donald and save our country,” she stressed.

Earlier in May, Trump's staunch critic Mary warned against his second term, stating that she believes her uncle would “destroy us”.

Backing Biden's re-run in her blog post on Substack, she asserted, “We are so turned around that many of us blame the man who has actually tried to fix the horrific damage his predecessor inflicted on all of us while giving a pass to the man who landed us here.”

"And not only is Donald getting a pass; tens of millions of [Americans] want to give him almost unlimited power which he will wield in ways that will destroy us," she added.